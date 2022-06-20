Too Scary for Kids, Lost Sesame Street Episode Resurfaces on the Web

A lost episode of Sesame Street and very scary for kids has resurfaced on the web after more than 40 years.

The scene reappeared on Reddit from an anonymous archivist, who shared season seven episode 847. Actress Margaret Hamilton reprized her role as The Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz (via AV Club).

The episode aired in 1976, is considered by parents to be very scary, and has never been rerun or made available to watch. However, the United States Library of Congress archived and made the episode available for years.

The story follows the Wicked Witch of Hamilton as she searches for her lost magic broom, which she lost while flying over Sesame Street.

The broom is found by David, played by Northern Calloway, and the Witch proceeds to terrorize him for most of the episode after he refuses to return it.

The children’s series, in addition, is on HBO Max, addressing controversial issues.

See below:

About Sesame Street

“Since airing in 1969 with adorable Muppets, memorable music and endearing characters, the award-winning Sesame Street has been the most-watched preschool television series in the world. Big Bird, Elmo, Oscar the Grouch, Cookie Monster, Bert and Ernie are just a few of the household names that have educated and entertained millions of viewers in over 140 countries,” reads the summary.

“With enduring humor and skits that work on many levels, Sesame Street continues to deliver a solid academic and social education that parents trust and kids love,” the summary continues.

Created by Joan Ganz Conney, the series stars Jim Henson, Frank Oz, Caroll Spinney, Jerry Nelson, Sonia Manzano, and many other names.

A film with Anne Hathaway is in development, but does not have a release date.