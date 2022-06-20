TRE-PB determines new elections for councilor in Monte Horeb

Voters in Monte Horebe, a municipality in the Sertão of Paraíba, will probably have to go to the polls to elect new councilors. The decision was taken in full by the Regional Electoral Court of Paraíba (TRE-PB), this Monday (20) by denying the MDB’s appeal to reverse the 1st degree decision that revoked the mandate of nine councilors and three alternates of the legend for fraud. for launching “orange applications” from three women.

The Electoral Judicial Investigation Action (AIJE) was reported by Judge Ferreira Ramos Junior and was unanimously followed by the other members of the Electoral Court. He understood that there was fraud to the minimum quota of 30% of the gender foreseen in the electoral legislation.

Monte Horebe was one of the five cities in Paraíba where the mayor and all councilors elected in 2020 were from the same party, the MDB. They are: Edigley Cardoso Ferreira, Júlio Cézar Ferreira Braga, Márcio José Nogueira, Iranaldo Pereira de Sousa, Joaquim Leite De Brito, José Nilton Pereira Dantas, Agamoneo Dias Guarita Júnior, Valtiere Silva Barreiro, José Soares De Sousa, in addition to the alternates: Iracy De Sousa Cavalcanti Ferreira, Maria Marinalva Cardoso Dias and Josefa Alice da Costa.

electoral fraud

According to the Justice, the investigations pointed out that candidates of the legend forged their own participation in the dispute to benefit the men of the ticket.

One of them, Josefa Costa, is the wife of elected councilor José Nilton Pereira Dantas. In the case file, it appears that she even claimed that she gave up the dispute in the final stretch of the campaign to support her own husband. Another case was that of the candidate Iracy Ferreira, who was considered fictitious, since she carried out a clear campaign on social networks, but asking for a vote for her husband and reelection candidate, councilor Cabo Sula.

“The circumstances of candidates from the same family unit running for the same office without any animosity; low electoral performance; the reduced financial movement in the campaign; the donation of resources made between spouses who are candidates for the same position; request for votes on a social network for competitors; absence of effective participation in campaign acts and absence of voting for oneself, are atypical situations, which

do not match the context of the electoral dispute and reveal that the registration of female candidacies had the deliberate intention of circumventing the affirmative policy established in art. 10, § 3, of the Elections Law”, highlights Ferreira Junior.

The decision can be appealed to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).