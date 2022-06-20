Turco pins Godín’s departure from Atlético-MG: “We decided it was the best” | athletic-mg

Coach Antonio Mohamed confirmed that Diego Godín is, in fact, leaving Atlético-MG. The Uruguayan defender, who arrived in January to replace Junior Alonso’s departure, was unable to establish himself at Galo and ended up agreeing to terminate his contract to accumulate minutes on the field before the World Cup.

Turco explained why the Uruguayan, owner of an enviable CV in European football, could not have a good run at Atlético.

– Junior (Alonso) came back, and Diego still needed minutes. So, between the coaching staff and the directors, we decided it was the best thing (the termination), and nothing more. He is a great player, he participated in the two titles we had, he was always a great professional-he said.

Diego Godín no longer plays for Atlético

In this process of goodbye to Atlético, the 36-year-old defender was with the Uruguayan team for three friendlies. Meanwhile, he received an invitation from Vélez Sarsfield, from Argentina. Everything indicates that he will reinforce the team coached by Cacique Medina, a Uruguayan coach who worked at Internacional earlier this year.

A player with a successful international career and a reference in the Uruguay national team, Godín was announced by Alvinegro in January, with a contract until the end of the year – and an option to renew until the end of 2023. He debuted against Patrocinense, for the Campeonato Mineiro. In that game, the first and only goal with the Atletico shirt.

Then he was on the field in just eight matches, all as a starter. The last game played was against Brasiliense, in the return match of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil, in Cariacica, on May 22.

To replace Godín’s departure, Atlético already has an agreement with Jemerson. The defender, revealed at the club, should appear in July, when the transfer window for Brazilian football reopens.

