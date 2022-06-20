UFMS opens registration for 500 vacancies in pre-university course at R$ 400 – Education and Technology

Education and Technology

By Aline dos Santos | 06/19/2022 13:31

The vacancies are for the night period and classes will start on July 7th. (Photo: Paul Francis)

UFMS (Federal University of Mato Grosso do Sul) has open enrollment for the course that offers classes and didactic support for young people who have finished or are attending high school. In all, there are 500 spaces distributed across all campuses. The project charges a single registration fee of R$ 400. The deadline ends on June 26th.

All vacancies are for the night period and classes are scheduled to start on July 7th. Teaching will be face-to-face on Wednesdays, while on the other days of the week it will be held remotely, from 19:00 to 22:00. In addition, monitoring will be available for students in the afternoon.

The project charges a single registration fee in the amount of R$ 400. Candidates who have the Single Registry of the Federal Government have until today (the 19th) to request exemption from the fee, which will be offered for up to 10% of vacancies to that demonstrate socioeconomic vulnerability. During the course, there is no monthly fee.

Classes will be taught by master teachers or doctors, assisted by supervised and trained students for the activities.

To register, click here