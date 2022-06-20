Under pressure, Apple store employees vote to create a union – 06/19/2022

Employees at Apple Stores in the state of Maryland, in the United States, voted to create the company’s first employee union. The registration was announced yesterday (18) by the National Labor Relations Board, the local body responsible for the regularization of union groups, and had a vote of 65 to 33 – a margin of two votes to one for the creation of the entity.

This is the first time that workers from the Cupertino company have formalized a union. Named “Applecore” — Apple Coalition of Organized Retail Employees, something like Coalition of Organized Retail Employees of Apple, in free translation —, Core is also a reference to the “core” of the apple.

The entity will be part of the International Association of Aerospace Machinery and Industry Employees, a group that has around 300,000 associated workers.

The group Follow the example of other categories of big employees techslike Amazon and alphabet — business conglomerate of which Google is a part.

Negotiation for wages and security

The demands that lead Apple employees to join a union are, initially, greater possibility of negotiating salaries and other company policies to ensure safety amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the group, the company has been slow to increase salary increases and employee compensation as Apple’s profits continue to increase. They further argue that the technical skills and product-specific knowledge needed to work in the industry It is much higher than those of other retail sectors.

In an effort to avoid unionization, Apple announced an increase in the minimum wage for salespeople at its stores in the United States. The value of each hour worked will be valid at least US$ 22 (R$ 105.00, in direct conversion) as of July.

Some critics, however, consider this increase modest, with some workers in other industries earning as much as $17 an hour in high-cost cities like New York and San Francisco.

In Apple’s last fiscal year, the company’s revenue was US$ 366 billion (R$ 1.6 trillion in direct conversion).

In note, the AppleCore claims that he has the support of most of his co-workers. “This is not something we do to go against or create conflict with our directors,” they say.

Asked about the creation of Apple’s employees’ union, a spokesperson replied to The Guardian, by email, that the company has “nothing to declare at the moment”.

troubled creation

However, Apple does not seem to see the organization with the same good eyes. An earlier movement, which sought to found the union in the state of Atlanta, withdrew the founding request from the National Labor Relations Board, alleging intimidation by the company. Employees and former employees of the company began to criticize working conditions on social media, using the hashtag “#AppleToo”.

At the time, an Apple spokesperson echoed the company’s statement about creating the union in Atlanta.

“We are proud to offer very high compensation and benefits to part-time and full-time employees, including health insurance, university reimbursement, paid maternity and paternity leave, profit sharing and many other benefits.”