Vale offers 700 internship vacancies in the country in around 40 areas

Have you ever thought about working in one of the most desired companies by young people to start their careers? So you can’t miss the Vale’s 2022 Internship Program which is open for registration until the 28th of June at this link here.

The mining company, which is present in about 30 countries, offers the opportunity for career growth, through mentoring and practical experiences.

Credit: Ricardo Teles | DisclosureVale offers more than 700 vacancies for students in courses such as Engineering, Geology, Administration, Communication, Psychology, Law and Economics

Among the more than 40 possible areas of activity for candidates, one of the new features of the program this year is the development of talent in the technology area.

In partnership with large technology and innovation companies, such as Microsoft, Vivo, Nokia and AWS, Vale offers learning opportunities for interns to expand their knowledge in Networks and Analytics.​

In all, the company offers more than 700 vacancies for students in courses such as Engineering, Geology, Administration, Communication, Psychology, Law and Economics. The opportunities are for several cities in five states: Espírito Santo, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Pará and Rio de Janeiro, in addition to the Federal District.

Candidates must be in higher education, with graduation expected between December 2023 and December 2025. There is the possibility of an internship in three formats: face-to-face, remote with frequent access to Vale’s units or remote with occasional access to the company’s units.

In cases where candidates are applying for vacancies in a face-to-face format or with frequent access to Vale, students will only be able to apply for vacancies in the state where they reside. Those who apply for vacancies that require occasional access to the company may reside in a different location.

Credit: Ricardo Teles | DisclosureMineradora creates partnerships with companies such as Microsoft, Vivo, Nokia and AWS to offer interns the possibility to expand their knowledge in Networks and Analytics

Those approved in the 2022 Internship Program will have the opportunity, for up to two years, to experience the day-to-day work in a large company. New interns are expected to be hired from September this year.

Diversity and Inclusion

As has been happening in recent years, Vale has focused on promoting diversity and inclusion in the selection process, strongly encouraging the enrollment of people with disabilities, for example.

For Mira Noronha, global manager of Talent Attraction at Vale, the Internship Program reinforces the cultural transformation that the mining company is undergoing, contributing to an increasingly collaborative, innovative and attractive environment for new talents.

“We are driven by people and we value each one’s differences. We are looking for talents who identify with this purpose to develop professionally. On the other hand, we offer a respectful working environment, active listening and zero tolerance for discrimination, prejudice and harassment”, says Mira.

In another program aimed at new talent, the selection of trainees, the number of women hired grew from 61% in 2020 to 68% last year.

Credit: Gustavo Baxter | DisclosureThe company has focused on promoting diversity and inclusion in the selection process as part of a cultural transformation that the mining company is going through.

Online selection process and with virtual reality

The selection process for the Internship Program takes place online, in five stages, all of which are eliminatory. After registration, candidates can go through interviews and a panel with managers.

Also new this year is access for candidates to a virtual reality platform, where they can use avatars to navigate the company’s three main careers (Engineering, Geology and Technology), ask questions and attend webinars. In this digital environment, exclusive content about the company’s business is also offered.

In the program, Vale offers career mentoring, access to an exclusive development path on relevant topics and practical experiences in company projects. Students can develop theoretical and behavioral skills, which will be fundamental during their professional journey.

Among the benefits, there is a monthly stipend of up to R$ 1,375.14 (amounts vary according to the workload), transportation vouchers (when applicable), meal vouchers or company meals (when applicable), medical assistance , access to Gympass, ergonomic assistance (except for on-site job openings), employee assistance program, life insurance and Christmas basket, in addition to 15-day paid recess every 6 months.