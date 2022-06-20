Vera Fernandes, the new face of Puma Running, will run the New York marathon

As ambassador for the German brand, the announcer is already preparing for the famous event in the United States that takes place in November.

Vera Fernandes, is the new ambassador of Puma Running in Portugal. The announcer thus joins the group of celebrities that includes Cara Delevingne, Dua Lipa or Winnie Harlow, who give their faces — and their bodies — to the label’s sporting goods.

On her social networks, the morning animator of Rádio Comercial shared the good news with photographs by the riverside, fully equipped for training. In a statement, Puma explains that Vera Fernandes joins not only the community but also the “She Moves Us” platform, which aims to “inspire, encourage and empower women in sport and culture, sharing their stories and celebrating the their conquests”.

As part of this new partnership, the German brand will support the announcer to participate in the New York Marathon, which takes place on November 6th of this year, in the city that never sleeps. Underlining the support of the sports label “to participate in one of the biggest marathons in the world”, Vera Fernandes concludes: “I hope it will be an unforgettable experience and that can inspire other women to pursue their dreams and show what we are capable of“.

Puma’s “She Moves Us” communication platform highlights some of its top female brand ambassadors by sharing their testimonies and celebrating women who drive culture and sport to inspire others around the world.

Click on the gallery to see some iconic sneaker models from the German brand.