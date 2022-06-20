VIDEO: Security cameras record arrests of criminals after persecution in the North Zone of Rio | Rio de Janeiro

The Military Police carried out a siege against criminals in the North Zone of Rio last Sunday (19). Agents from the 16th Battalion (Olaria) arrested three men after a chase that began in Olaria and ended in Ramos. Security cameras recorded the action of the PMs.
The car where the bandits were hit three cars that were parked. The PMs got out of the vehicle where they were and approached the criminals, who got out of the car. A firearm, vehicle and stolen belongings were seized from the thieves.
The case was registered in the 21st DP (Bonsucesso).
PM surrendered criminals after persecution and car accident in Ramos, in the North Zone of Rio – Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo
Shooting in Gloria
In another case, on Saturday (18), police officers from the 2nd Battalion (Botafogo) received information that criminals who were in a car robbed several people on Ladeira da Glória. The bandits were located and, during a chase, the fleeing vehicle crashed into a taxi in Praia do Flamengo.
The criminals shot at the PMs, who retaliated. One man was arrested and two minors were apprehended. Two of them were injured and were treated at Hospital Miguel Couto, in Leblon.
PMs seize two revolvers after shooting and pursuit in the South Zone of Rio – Photo: Reproduction
The taxi driver was also injured and was treated at the same hospital. He’s already been released.
Two bandits managed to escape.
The police seized the car used by the criminals, two revolvers, ammunition and five cell phones. The case was registered in the 12th DP (Copacabana).