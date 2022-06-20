Vivo offers six months of Discovery Plus for free to its customers; see how to rescue

the operator Alive is offering a free six-month subscription to the streaming service Discovery Plus for its customers of postpaid, control, pay TV, fixed telephony or home internet services. According to the company, interested parties must register for the Vivo Valoriza program and be above the Purple category. After that, just access the Meu Vivo application, go to the Vivo Valoriza menu and see the benefits that are being offered.

Now, just click “Redeem” on the Discovery banner. Next, you must select the option “Go to the partner’s website”, and the customer will be redirected to the contracting page on the Vivo App Store. With the above processes completed, the user will receive an SMS with a link to activate the Discovery Plus account. Vivo also highlighted that this action to Discovery Plus six-month free redemption will be available until the 30th of this month.

Another point to be highlighted is that, after the six-month period in the band, it will be The amount of R$ 21.90 is automatically charged to the Vivo account if the user does not cancel the subscription, a procedure that can be done before the expiration date and at no additional cost. The action it is not cumulative and can only be redeemed once, for each CPF. O Discovery Plus features over 30,000 episodes with exclusive premieres every day, plus content from Discovery Kids, TLC, ID, Animal Planet and more. Did you like the offer? Tell us in the comments below!

Source link