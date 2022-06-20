Warriors fans welcome NBA champions with party in California | nba

A party on Monday. This was the parade of the Golden State Warriors champions in the city of San Francisco, California (USA). Thousands of fans took to the streets to honor the team that won the NBA title last week by beating the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the final series.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and all those responsible for the franchise’s fourth trophy in the last eight years were cheered by fans.

1 of 1 NBA Golden State Warriors San Francisco party — Photo: Reproduction NBA Golden State Warriors San Francisco party — Photo: Reproduction

In one of the open buses, Stephen Curry posed hugging the Finals, Western Conference and All Star Game MVP trophies. The star – elected MVP (most valuable player) of the final – orchestrated the audience to imitate his celebration by simulating a “snooze” and took out his cell phone to take a selfie with the crowd in the background. She even sported the champion rings as pendants on her chain.

One of the most effusive of the party, Gary Payton II popped champagne in the direction of the fans. At one point, he took off his shirt, went down to the street and celebrated in the arms of the audience, armed with a gun that squirted water into the air.

– It’s an amazing day, feeling all that energy. I really appreciate whoever came to do exactly what is happening here – Payton vibrated.

Overjoyed, Draymond Green also joined the crowd. He danced, joked, took pictures and, on the bus, taunted his final rivals with a shirt with the inscription “Boston Sucks”.

Commander of the Golden State Warriors in another winning season, Steve Kerr was more discreet and waved to the fans. However, he came down to greet the fans quickly. Klay Thompson was the other to bring the trophy close to the fans.