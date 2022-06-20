watchOS 9 will bring important metrics for athletes

In November 2018, I wrote a post here on MacMagazine talking about the main differences between a Apple Watch it is a sports-focused smartwatch. This post is still one of the first results on Google when someone searches for something on this subject. That’s because the Apple Watch — when the sport theme starts to get a little more serious in the life of an amateur athlete — leaves something to be desired. But that seems to change with the arrival of the watchOS 9.

In the exercises part, Apple usually tries to make the interface as clean as possible, focusing on the main information. So far, so good. This suits most beginners, sporadic athletes, or those who don’t even see much relevance in the detail of the information and just want to know how much they’ve covered in their exercise — whether swimming, running, cycling, etc.

However, when taking the sport to another level, maybe the metrics will help you evolve, reach the desired level that sometimes is in the detail of how you practice your workouts. In this new version of watchOS, Apple is bringing new workout visualizations that enrich famous metrics such as activity circles, heart rate zones, power and elevation.

Activity circles are already familiar to those who use the Apple Watch, so this is nothing new — we just have a different face to see the same information. But heart rate zones are a great help to athletes—and I mean an “athlete” to anyone who exercises regularly.

Training zones are heart rate bands delimited by the result of an evaluation that determines the degree of intensity of your run. One of these assessments is the so-called ergospirometric test, the one done on the treadmill with electrodes attached to your body — but there are other ways to get that result, too. The most important thing here is that you know that, with this, you will be able to direct your training better, staying in your comfortable zone, going a little over the limit to evolve, not going too far to avoid getting hurt, etc.

If you already know this information, you can manually place your training zones in watchOS 9; but if you don’t understand much about it, you can assemble it automatically based on your Health app data.

Training customization

Ah, customize workout types… hallelujah, Apple! After all, it’s not just turning on the GPS and running, right? There are different types of workouts for a runner: warm-up workouts, running followed by a time/distance-based rest, running alternating faster and slower paces… and it looks like Apple has finally listened to this that will allow us to customize how we want to do our workouts.

Apparently, Apple has been talking to many runners. Certain things that are even basic in other sports-dedicated smartwatches have been incorporated into watchOS 9. One of them, which I really missed, was the instant feedback to stay within a pace specific – pacefor those who don’t know, is the average pace of a runner on a given route, measured in minutes per kilometer.

This helps a lot to not have to look at the clock while you run. It might sound silly, but every extra move you make while running is a little extra energy you’re expending. Turning your head upside down, raising your arm, trying to keep pressing the buttons on your watch… all this can make a lot of difference to finish a marathon, for example. Perhaps, in the first few meters of a run, you don’t notice the importance; but after more than 2-3 hours of running it makes a big difference!

Challenges

Now we have the possibility to challenge ourselves, whether with a new running feature or outdoor cycling on frequent routes. You can try to beat your best time within a course, and this is interesting to see if you are making progress – because in the end, the main competitor becomes yourself.

But beware, this must be done with professional guidance. There are workouts that need to be done below what you once achieved, for the body to gradually understand its evolution. But not every workout you need to beat your personal best. Still, I really appreciate that it’s now native — as well as helping you, of course, to see if you’re getting off track.

new metrics

Step length, contact time with ground and vertical oscillations are new metrics built into watchOS 9, using the accelerometer. These metrics help the runner do an exercise more efficiently, trying to help expend less energy or better enjoy the effort during a new challenge, for example. If you’re “throwing your body” around a lot, you’re expending a lot of extra energy unnecessarily — when in fact your energy should be expending to throw you forward, not sideways. This type of metric helps correct this.

When we talk about running, we hear terms like “10km/h on the treadmill” or “pace 5’20” per km” — the most common measurements in the running world. But a lot has been said lately about potency. As Apple says on its website, “Running power is an instant measurement of effort that helps you find a comfortable running level for you.” That is, a unit of measurement that will allow you to measure the effort even in different terrains (or even climbing mountains), as some extra factors, simply speed, help to maintain an adequate level of comfort for you to run well for longer.

If you are running, for example, at 10km/h on the straight, the power level required is one; but on a climb, it’s another — it’s hard to keep track of what your proper speed is at different elevations. With power, you will know if you are putting in much more energy than you should to climb a mountain, for example, managing to keep your effort level constant, decreasing or increasing the pace to what you know you can handle.

Swimming, cycling and running monitoring

Automatic transition between swimming, cycling and running for triathletes. Did I like the news? Liked it! I believe a triathlete will use? I highly doubt it, because when a person is already at this level of competition, they usually have invested in more specific equipment. But thinking more in the long term, I see a possibility of an “Apple Watch Pro”.

Returning to the functionality itself, the transition is the change from one modality to another within the triathlon. When an athlete moves from swimming to cycling, and from cycling to running, there are several distances. But by Apple’s proposal, watchOS 9 would be able to detect these changes and start monitoring the modality that is being practiced at each moment.

This again is in line with what I commented above: saving any energy that can be spent extra than the main focus at the moment (swimming, cycling or running), thus avoiding pressing buttons, trying to touch the touchscreen (something very boring and complicated after swimming, for example) and so on.

In the swimming part, improvements were also mentioned, such as the detection of the use of a board (which causes your swim type to change and was often not correctly accounted for) and also measurement of your SWOLF score. You read this and you must have asked the same question as me: what is this? As the pool and I have a relationship much more of “colleagues” than of friends, I had to research what that was, and nothing better than references that have been in this market for a longer time.

Here’s what I found on the Garmin website:

SWOLF is a mixture of the terms swim (swimming) and golf (golf). The SWOLF score measures the efficiency of your swimming and, as with golf, a lower score is better. In the pool, the score is obtained by adding the number of strokes performed during a lap in the pool and the time taken to swim that distance. For example, swimming one lap in 30 seconds with 10 strokes will be equivalent to a SWOLF score of 40. SWOLF is mainly used for swimming in a pool. For open water swimming activities using GPS, the SWOLF score is computed at 25 meter intervals. The SWOLF score is not displayed on the device during open water activities, and only the overall average score for the activity is displayed in Garmin Connect. The accuracy of the score will depend on the device’s ability to accurately record GPS pace and distance during open water activity.

I welcome Apple bringing these more advanced metrics to users, because, as I’ve said a few times, when we started to take the sport more seriously and in the midst of more specialized groups, the Apple Watch ended up looking like a “toy” if compared to other smartwatches.

I believe that much of what I wrote in 2018 is still valid, as hardware aspects still need to advance on the Apple Watch — example: for a runner or swimmer, dealing with a device 100% touch It’s tricky, especially when it’s wet. Therefore, I think a “Pro” version of the Apple Watch will soon arrive, focused on this audience that needs a more robust smartwatch.