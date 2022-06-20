What does a director need in every movie? · Rolling Stone

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Taika Waititi explained how he is not the ‘most mature person in the world’

Taika Waititidirector of hits like Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and Jojo Rabbit (2019), revealed the one thing he needs to get to work on every movie he works on. In addition to being a director, the artist also works in acting, as in Our Flag is Deathoriginal series HBO Max.

During an interview with comicbook.com, waititi detailed the one need for all his work, whether in film or TV, as a director or actor. He explained how he needs to explore his “inner child.” Also, he said how “he’s not the most mature person,” but he brings that unique immaturity to every project.

+++READ MORE: Thor 4: How Taika Waititi convinced Natalie Portman to participate in the film?

“I think that’s all I have: my inner child. I mean, if you look at any of my work, if you talk to me for more than five minutes, then you’ll know I’m not the most mature person in the world,” she said. the filmmaker. “But what is maturity? What does that mean? You know, maturity is stupid.”

Will Thor have a 5th movie? Taika Waititi responds

director of Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), Taika Waititi talked about the future of the Thunder God in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an interview with fandangorevealed if he intends to turn the films into a trilogy, directing a fifth feature of the hero.

“I didn’t think of it as part of a new trilogy, because every time I make a movie, I think ‘I’ll never do that again…,’ because they’re so hard to make,” he joked.

+++ READ MORE: Thor 4: Christian Bale plays ‘the best villain in the MCU,’ says Taika Waititi

“There’s not a movie where I haven’t said that and I’ve done eight movies. Eight times I said, ‘I think I’ll pack my bags. I did a good job.’ And sure enough, then I’m lured back with a Yankee dollar, or those cookies… and those Oscars.”

about the plot of Thor: Love and Thunder, waititi revealed that he “won’t talk much about love, but he keeps thinking about those moments in the movie.” “There are moments in this film that are very touching. It’s a movie for people to be taken on an adventure, escape, laugh and have fun, but also to feel something. This movie is also quite emotional,” she said.

+++ READ MORE: Guns N’ Roses: ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ returns to the charts after Thor trailer; know more