What happens to files after they are deleted from the PC?

Our computers work in a similar way to a human’s brain. If we are overloaded with information, we find it difficult to process everything that is happening or we simply choose not to save data that we believe is not important to our lives.

Therefore, in the case of PCs, the idea needs to be the same and it is necessary to delete the excess of files or unwanted items so that everything goes back to operating in accordance. But what happens to a file on our computer after we click on the “delete” option? See the answer below.

going to the trash

(Source: Shutterstock)

When we click to delete a file for the first time, it is sent to the computer’s recycle bin. The icon for this tool is a trash can like the ones we have at home and can usually be easily found on your PC’s desktop.

When the recycle bin contains a file, the icon changes to indicate that the user has certain items that can be recovered if necessary. Afterwards, you can enter the recycle bin to empty it once and for all and wipe out any remnants of the file that was previously deleted.

However, why don’t our computers delete junk files once and for all without needing a repeat process? The reason is simple. For a computer, just dereferencing a file from search engines is much faster than instructing the hard drive to replace it with other data. Also, this is a way of double checking so you don’t regret what you deleted.

definitely excluded

(Source: Shutterstock)

When the trash is emptied and the computer deletes the file once and for all, it means that it is working to remove any reference to the item on the hard drive. Once this information has been deleted from the machine, it will no longer be possible to view the file or recover it.

The space that was previously destined for this file on the hard disk no longer exists and is left open to receive new items. This also means that the original file is no longer readable by the computer, but will only have all traces finally deleted when another file is saved to its location.

As the file is technically there, it can be recovered using data recovery software to reconstruct its header. However, as stated earlier, this will only be possible if no other data has replaced this folder in the operating system.

If you want to make sure your deleted file can’t be rescued in any way it’s called “low level formatting”. This technique fills the hard disk’s lines of code with multiple zeros. When the space of the deleted file is taken up by this flood of zeros, there is no way out to recover it and make it readable for the computer.