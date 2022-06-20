what movie is on Monday, June 20 (20/06)

An American film will be shown on Today’s Hot Screen, Monday, June 20 (20/06), from 22:45 (Brasilia time), on TV Globo. Directed by Peter Berg, “the day of the attack” is a drama-thriller film.

The 2013 Boston Marathon terrorist bombings prompt Police Sergeant Tommy Saunders, Special Agent Richard Deslauries, Police Commissioner Ed Davis, Sergeant Jeffrey Pugliese and Nurse Carol Saunders to join survivors in their quest to identify and capture those responsible for the attack before they can claim new victims.

The main cast includes Kevin Bacon, Mark Wahlberg, John Goodman, JK Simmons and Michelle Monaghan.

When: Today, Monday, June 20 (20/06), starting at 10:45 pm

Where: Globo open channel

