WhatsApp launches function that allows backup between iOS and Android

There are messages on WhatsApp that cannot be lost at all, so the backup is daily. However, it used to be difficult to forward the content of an entire chat to another device. Realizing that using business accounts required this feature, Meta updated the system.

Due to some differences between iOS and Android, direct history forwards could not be done. Now that has changed, whoever is switching devices and wants to transfer the media from one profile to the other, can do this automatically through the settings.

How to transfer messages from an Android phone to an Apple device

The change first happened on Samsung devices 1 year ago until new tests were done, releasing the tool on cell phones of other brands. Just open the contact you want to play for another account and click on ”export” and the options appear.

First the backup needs to be encrypted and Bluetooth turned on to complete the process. Only Android i5 and iOS 15.5 versions were updated with these changes. Therefore, not all smartphones transfer complete message histories from one system to another.