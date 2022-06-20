Will WhatsApp Premium charge to send messages?

THE Goalthe company responsible for the famous Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, seeks to bring innovations to its users every day. The company’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is preparing a premium version of WhatsApp exclusively for the Business messenger.

O Whatsapp premium it will be like a paid version to Business users. The intention is to provide new tools and different resources than those currently offered. In any case, it is important to note that the plan will be optional for the user.

This means that it will be up to him to decide whether or not to make use of the WhatsApp Premiumthat is, pay for it.

What’s New in WhatsApp Premium

One of the features that draws attention in the new WhatsApp plan is the possibility of connecting the same account on up to ten devices simultaneously.

In addition to this, adherent users will be able to create in a personalized way, unlike the current version, short and identical links as a contact shortcut, which can be placed on the company’s social networks.

When will WhatsApp Premium be released?

Although many users are already looking forward to the WhatsApp Premium, it is not yet possible to have more details about the plan. Thus, the release date, possible value and all the resources that will be made available have not yet been officially announced.

However, it is worth remembering that the new service will only be offered to users of the Whatsapp Business, that is, companies and businesses will be able to join it. Faced with the uncertainties, just wait for Meta to release the premium version of the messenger.

WhatsApp will let you mute people on group calls

O Whatsapp continues with the aim of granting more privacy to users. Now, the program has revealed that it will allow new settings, such as the “last seen” status, which indicates when you last entered the platform.

From now on, the “last seen” function can be hidden from specific people. Previously, the role was allowed for all contacts, that is, it could not specifically delete a contact.

In summary, check out the new Whatsapp updates:

User will be able to choose who can or cannot see their online status, profile picture and profile description, creating an exception list of contacts.

Possibility to “mute” a person during a group call.

It is also speculated that the company should release more emojis for the reactions to the message sent.

“To further protect your online privacy, we are releasing new options for your privacy control settings Now you can select who from your contact list can see your profile picture, about and last seen status,” the app said. .

1. WhatsApp with new privacy options

First, with the new privacy update, the settings for last seen, profile picture, message and status will be distributed as follows, as reported by Whatsapp:

All : visible to everyone.

: visible to everyone. My contacts : Visible only to those in the contact list.

: Visible only to those in the contact list. My contacts except… : Visible only to those in the contact list, except for selected contacts.

: Visible only to those in the contact list, except for selected contacts. Nobody: will not be visible to anyone.

To choose from the above options, open WhatsApp:

android : Tap More options > Settings > Account > Privacy.

: Tap More options > Settings > Account > Privacy. iPhone : Tap Settings > Account > Privacy.

: Tap Settings > Account > Privacy. Computer: Click More Options > Settings > Privacy.

2. Mute people in group call

In addition, the platform also released three new updates related to group calling. In this option, up to 32 people can participate at the same time.

See what changes in group calls:

silence people

Send messages to specific users

View an off-screen banner when someone enters

During the group call, the user can also select a person’s video and leave it muted, as reported by the WABetainfo website, which usually anticipates platform updates.

The function is not new among applications, as it already exists in online meeting software such as Zoom and Meeting, for example.

3. More emojis to react

Finally, according to rumors, Whatsapp will have more emoji options to react to messages that a person receives. Currently, only the heart, winking emoji, thumbs up, praying/thanking hands and crying emoji are available.

However, now, as reported by WABetainfo, it will be possible to choose between any emoji from the system library to react.