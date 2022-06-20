Willian Arão’s statement revolts Flamengo fans

Flamengo lost 2×0 to Atlético-MG this Sunday, for the 2022 Brazilian Championship. With the result, Rubro-Negro was left with 15 points, just two above the relegation zone. If Palmeiras beat São Paulo this Monday (20), Mais Querido will be 13 points behind the leader.

On leaving the field, midfielder Willian Arão, who entered the field at halftime, made a statement that angered Flamengo fans. The midfielder said: “In 2019, we were ten points behind the leader and we came out champions. Championship is game by game. It doesn’t end now.”

Read More: Flamengo coach says how to change the bracket to fourth after defeat in the Brazilian

On social media, the statement was not well accepted by Flamengo fans. Many accused Aaron of revealing the outdated thinking of the cast’s medallions.

“The interview that Arão gave at the end of the game is to leave and never come back. Before the Libertadores final, he said that we would win 2×0, now he talks about the title, as if it were in 2019. Lunatic, marrento. You have to sit your fucking ass on the floor, you have to sweat blood.”- @flacze

“Arão’s post-game interview explains what happens with Flamengo. They stopped in 2019.” – @sabrinaou

“The Flamengo cast looks like they are in the inverted world or in the dark Arão’s interview shows this “… in 2019” And that must be the board’s thinking too so as not to reformulate.” – @Diordilis

“Arão’s interview, one of the members of the Panel 85, says a lot about what this team and especially the board think about football. They are stuck in 2019 and that will sink Flamengo every game, until the end of the season!” – @CentralNacaoFla

Follow Ivan Trindade on twitter.

Be a supporter and help us improve: CLICK HERE and be part of the community.