With Covid Testing Overwhelming, China Faces Mountain of Medical Waste | World

Every day in China, agents dressed in full protection use hundreds of millions of disposable cotton swabs to perform large-scale PCR tests. The problem is that all this generates a huge amount of medical waste.

With its Covid zero strategy, the Asian country is the only major economy trying to prevent infections at any cost, officially to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed by the low vaccination rate of the elderly.

In the armory: Mandatory quarantines, selective confinements and mass testingwhich have become almost daily in some places.

From Beijing to Shanghai to Shenzhen, home to countless tech companies, cities are now teeming with stations offering free PCR tests.

Hundreds of millions of people are required to be tested every two or three days and, in some cases, daily.

PCR tests, which create a huge mass of medical waste, constitute a growing economic burden for local communities, already heavily indebted, who must spend tens of billions of dollars on them.

“The amount of medical waste that is generated daily is of an almost unprecedented magnitude in human history,” said Yifei Li, an environmental expert at New York University in Shanghai.

THE China tries to achieve carbon neutrality before 2060an ambitious and uncertain target, given the Asian giant’s dependence on coal.

The generalization of testing represents a new environmental challenge.

For a few dozen positive cases detected every day in China, hundreds of millions of people are tested – using tubes, swabs, wraps and protective combinations.

If not properly disposed of, medical waste can contaminate soil and rivers.

According to a count by the French news agency France Presse, Chinese cities and provinces where a total of 600 million people live have announced in one way or another general and regular tests of their population.

There is no national data available, but Shanghai officials said last month that 68,500 tonnes of medical waste were produced during the city’s lockdown between mid-March and early June.

3 of 3 Government officials carry PCR test samples taken from residents of Shanghai, June 10, 2022. — Photo: Hector Ramatal/AFP Government officials carry PCR test samples taken from Shanghai residents, June 10, 2022. — Photo: Hector Ramatal/AFP

This represents a daily amount six times higher than usual.

Under Chinese regulations, authorities are responsible for sorting, disinfecting, transporting and storing this waste before disposing of it, usually by incineration.

Some local communities may not know how to handle this large amount of waste, or simply store it in landfills, estimates Benjamin Steuer of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

Questioned by AFP, the Ministry of Health indicated that it had formulated “specific requirements regarding the management of hospital waste”.

The government requires provincial capitals and cities with at least 10 million people to implement testing sites within a 15-minute walk of each resident.

But generalizing the regular and mandatory tests to all of China could cost anywhere from 0.9% to 2.3% of the country’s GDP, analysts at Nomura bank estimated last month.

For Jin Dong-yan, a professor at the School of Biomedical Sciences at the University of Hong Kong, these widespread PCR tests are “ineffective and expensive” and force local communities to forgo other useful investments in the health sector.

Authorities are also at risk of ignoring positive cases, as the omicron variant spreads very quickly and is more difficult to detect, he said.