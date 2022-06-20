Woman is devoured to death by 20 cats that had been without food for two weeks

In Moscow, Russia, a shocking incident came to light after a woman was bitten to death by 20 cats. Police discovered the woman’s body, which was dismembered with only a few parts remaining, after two weeks.

The woman’s disappearance was reported to the police by her colleague, stating that he was unable to contact her. After that, a search operation was started. Police found the woman’s partially eaten body surrounded by hungry cats inside her home.

Police believe the woman died two weeks ago as her body remains began to decompose. An animal rescue expert said: “The cats were left home alone for two weeks, they had nothing to eat. The cats were very hungry. This situation is understandable. The cats ate what they found after so many days”





