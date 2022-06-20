‘X-Men’ Actress Reveals She Didn’t Have The Same Body Again After Giving Birth To Her First Child At 40

+



Actress Olivia Munn said she has not returned to the body she had after giving birth to her first child. Remembered for her presence on the series ‘Newsroom’ and for her performance as the mutant Psylocke in the ‘X-Men’ franchise, the 40-year-old artist made a post on Instagram talking about her changes after pregnancy and saying she does not regret the pregnancy.

Munn has been actively using her Instagram to talk about her dilemmas after the birth of baby Malcolm in November 2021. The child is the result of the actress’ relationship with comedian John Mulaney.

“My body didn’t come back, but I made this little guy here and I only feel love for him,” Munn wrote in a text applied over a video of her with her son on her lap. She later said in the caption: “The postpartum road is winding, but it’s so worth it.”

“You are beautiful just the way you are,” wrote presenter Carrie Ann Inaba in the post’s comment space. “Tight hug, friend. Motherhood is a very difficult road,” said fellow actress Brianne Davis. “Hold on,” urged actress Beth Riesgraf.

Last March Munn revealed on social media that she was suffering from postpartum anxiety. A month later, she said that she was losing hair, but that she was still committed to getting back to her routine.

“My postpartum anxiety is still here (it’s horrible) but I got up and had my first capoeira class,” she wrote in a post. “Returning to martial arts made me feel a little more myself. I hope to continue like this”.

