Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro: Leak brings chipset, RAM and storage of each model

Unsurprisingly, Xiaomi is getting ready to soon launch a new line of smartphones known as the Xiaomi 12S. The devices have already been seen in various certifications and even in the database of benchmark platforms.
Taking advantage of the amount of leaks, the well-known and reliable Mukul Sharma published, this Monday, the processor and variants of each model that will be launched by the Chinese.
Starting with the standard Xiaomi 12S, it will be sold in three variants and its processor will be the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.
- 8GB + 128GB
- 8GB + 256GB
- 12GB + 512GB
The Xiaomi 12S Pro keeps the same processor, but it will have as its main highlight its powerful camera and 120W fast charging.
- 8GB + 128GB
- 8GB + 256GB
- 12GB + 512GB
Finally, the leaker believes that the Pro model will also will have an option with a Dimensity 9000 processorbut it will be limited to a few Asian markets.
For now, the Chinese manufacturer has not commented on the leak, but it is undeniable that the launch of the Xiaomi 12S line is getting closer, and even the final price may end up being disclosed.
Looking forward to the arrival of the Xiaomi 12S line? Tell us your expectation here in the comments.