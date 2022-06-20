Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro: Leak brings chipset, RAM and storage of each model

Unsurprisingly, Xiaomi is getting ready to soon launch a new line of smartphones known as the Xiaomi 12S. The devices have already been seen in various certifications and even in the database of benchmark platforms.

Taking advantage of the amount of leaks, the well-known and reliable Mukul Sharma published, this Monday, the processor and variants of each model that will be launched by the Chinese.

Starting with the standard Xiaomi 12S, it will be sold in three variants and its processor will be the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.