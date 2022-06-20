Zidane turns down PSG to wait for a chance at another team, says French TV

The three-time Champions League champion with Real Madrid has been without a club since leaving the Spanish team at the end of the 2020-21 season.

O PSG is in the process of being revamped for the next season. After renewing the contract with striker Kylian Mbappé until 2025, the club announced the departures of sporting director Leonardo and coach Mauricio Pochettino. One of the names speculated to direct the stars is Zinedine Zidanebut it seems that things will not go forward.

According to the French television network “RMC”, Zidane will refuse a possible invitation from PSG aiming for a chance at the front of the French national team after the Qatar World Cup. The television station, however, says that “everything is open for the future”, since the former star is a dream of PSG owners.

Champion of the World Cup as a player in 1998 and as a coach in 2018, Didier Deschamps is expected to leave the command of the French national team after the Qatar World Cup, which will take place between November and December this year. He has been in charge of the team since 2012, when he replaced Laurent Blanc.

France seeks to break World Cup curse

After disappointing in the Nations League, France has in the World Cup the big challenge this year. The team seeks the third championship, being able to surpass Argentina and Uruguay in the number of titles. However, an impediment can be the curse: since 2010, the current champion has fallen in the group stage. Les Bleus are in the bracket of Australia, Denmark and Tunisia.