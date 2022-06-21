11-year-old becomes a millionaire selling lemonade with her great-grandmother’s homemade recipe

The lemonades that the young American Mikaila Ulmer decided to sell using her great-grandmother’s recipe when she was 11 years old won the market and today, at 17, the young woman sees her recipe being sold in thousands of stores in the United States. The business was a success, but it cost the girl dearly: at school he had problems learning mathematics and history. But it was worth it, she is now a millionaire. The information is from the newspaper Clarin, from Argentina.

The story of the executive director of the company “Me & The Bees Lemonade” was one of struggle and vision of the future. Many people dream of becoming millionaires, but she managed to consolidate what started in 2016 and today remains at the top of the top. That year, the little Texan created her own brand of lemonade and landed an $11 million contract with Whole Foods.

Mikaila says she first came up with the idea for her company when she was just four years old when she received an old cookbook from her great-grandmother. There, among sepia-colored sheets and barely legible ink, he found a lemonade and flaxseed recipe from the 1940s. He didn’t hesitate: he began to pursue his dream.

From the beginning, she decided to fill her first bottles respecting the original recipe. To sell the lemonades, Mikaila set up a stall on the street where people from the Houston neighborhood shopped every summer to cool off. Thus, she began to accumulate her fortune.

With the success, she added her personal touch to the preparation: she used flaxseed honey, because of the memory she had as a child when she was stung by a bee.

Word of mouth about the lemonade among the neighbors reached the owners of a local pizzeria, who immediately placed an order, and that was how the bottling of the product began.

— I did everything myself in the beginning — she remembers and adds: — As the business started to grow, I had to admit that I couldn’t do it alone. That’s when I asked my parents how to get a logo, a manufacturer and how to distribute it to more stores.

It helped that both parents have business degrees: D’Andra, the mother, specializes in marketing and sales, and her father, Theo, works in operations.

By the age of 15, Mikaila Ulmer’s name was known across the United States. But the boom came after his appearance on the television show “Shark Tank,” where a businessman donated $60,000 to bolster his business. This appearance led directly to her being received by the then President of the United States, Barack Obama. Mikaila’s business was already a national brand: today, flaxseed lemonade is sold in around 2,000 stores in more than 40 US states.

“I don’t think there is a limit or any specific guidelines on who can become an entrepreneur who can start a business,” Mikaila said.

She currently has her own bee care foundation and allocates a portion of the company’s income to organizations dedicated to the care and support of the life of bees.

In August 2020, Mikaila’s first book, “Bee Fearless, Dream Like a Kid”, published by Penguin Random House, was released. In it, she chronicles her adventures as a social entrepreneur and leads a brand that aims to deliver premium, all-natural lemonade in a way that helps save the bees.

Now in 2022, Mikaila is firmly at the forefront of her company and has even started to diversify: her line of flavors already includes peach, iced tea, mint and ginger. She also created a new line of lipsticks made from her beeswax.

Her ambition does not stop, but it is always based on the same concept that has marked her since she set up her first street stand to sell her lemonade: “Dream big and don’t forget to dream like a child”.