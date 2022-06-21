13 curious facts about Nicole Kidman, the great actress who turns 55
1 In 16
Photo 1 of 16 – Nicole Kidman is one of the biggest movie stars (Photo: Instagram)
Photo 2 of 16 – This Monday (20), the Hollywood diva turns 55 (Photo: Instagram)
Photo 3 of 16 – Check out 13 curiosities about the artist (Photo: Instagram)
Photo 4 of 16 – 1. The actress was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, United States on the 20th of June 1967 (Photo: Instagram)
Photo 5 of 16 – 2.. Because she was born on the island, she was given the name Hōkūlani, but chose Nicole as her stage name. (Photo: Instagram)
Photo 6 of 16 – 3. Before becoming interested in acting, Nicole intended to be a ballerina (Photo: Instagram)
Photo 7 of 16 – 4. She has declared herself a feminist several times, having said in an interview: “I have always tried to be a woman who protects other women. I have a sister, daughters, friends, and I was raised by a feminist mother.” (Photo: Instagram)
Photo 8 of 16 – 5. Nicole has an IQ of 132 points (Photo: Instagram)
Photo 9 of 16 – 6. She was married to Tom Cruise for 11 years and the couple had two adopted children: Isabella Jane Cruise and Anthony Connor Cruise (Photo: Instagram)
Photo 10 of 16 – 7. The artist has a phobia called Motephobia or Lepidopteraphobia, which is characterized by the fear of butterflies (Photo: Instagram)
Photo 11 of 16 – 8. In 1994, she was appointed ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF (Photo: Instagram)
Photo 12 of 16 – 9. At 52, the actress got her first pet (Photo: Instagram)
Photo 13 of 16 – 10. Nicole Kidman was named four times as one of the most beautiful people in the world by the reista “People” (Photo: Instagram)
Photo 14 of 16 – 11. She has Irish, Scottish and English ancestry (Photo: Instagram)
Photo 15 of 16 – 12. The actress’s first film appearance was in 1983 at age 15, in Pat Wilson’s music video for the song “Bop Girl” (Photo: Instagram)
Photo 16 of 16 – 13. Won the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in “The Hours”, and became the first Australian to receive the award (Photo: Instagram)
Happy Birthday, Nicole Kidman! This Monday (20), one of Hollywood’s greatest actresses turns 55 and already has a prominent legacy in the world of the seventh art. Known for her versatile acting, unique charisma and captivating beauty, the artist has a career spanning nearly four decades!
Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, Nicole Kidman conquered her space on the big screen and small screens with great commitment. Today, the actress and producer has more than 60 films under her belt, as well as numerous critically acclaimed series.
Her characters won the hearts of audiences around the world, and she won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2003, in addition to dozens of other awards. To celebrate all this talent, the Jetss Brazil brought a gallery filled with 13 curious facts about the great artist.
