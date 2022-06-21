13 curious facts about Nicole Kidman, the great actress who turns 55



Photo 4 of 16 – 1. The actress was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, United States on the 20th of June 1967 (Photo: Instagram)

Photo 5 of 16 – 2.. Because she was born on the island, she was given the name Hōkūlani, but chose Nicole as her stage name. (Photo: Instagram)

Photo 6 of 16 – 3. Before becoming interested in acting, Nicole intended to be a ballerina (Photo: Instagram)

Photo 7 of 16 – 4. She has declared herself a feminist several times, having said in an interview: “I have always tried to be a woman who protects other women. I have a sister, daughters, friends, and I was raised by a feminist mother.” (Photo: Instagram)

Photo 8 of 16 – 5. Nicole has an IQ of 132 points (Photo: Instagram)

Photo 9 of 16 – 6. She was married to Tom Cruise for 11 years and the couple had two adopted children: Isabella Jane Cruise and Anthony Connor Cruise (Photo: Instagram)

Photo 10 of 16 – 7. The artist has a phobia called Motephobia or Lepidopteraphobia, which is characterized by the fear of butterflies (Photo: Instagram)

Photo 11 of 16 – 8. In 1994, she was appointed ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF (Photo: Instagram)

Photo 12 of 16 – 9. At 52, the actress got her first pet (Photo: Instagram)

Photo 13 of 16 – 10. Nicole Kidman was named four times as one of the most beautiful people in the world by the reista “People” (Photo: Instagram)

Photo 14 of 16 – 11. She has Irish, Scottish and English ancestry (Photo: Instagram)

Photo 15 of 16 – 12. The actress’s first film appearance was in 1983 at age 15, in Pat Wilson’s music video for the song “Bop Girl” (Photo: Instagram)