3 zodiac signs will be in trouble from June 21: a turbulent period begins

The longest day of the year is the summer solstice. This Tuesday, June 21, the sun will reach its highest point in the sky and will officially mark the beginning of summer in the Northern Hemisphere. It’s also the start of the Cancer season, which runs until July 22nd. This month is meant for relaxation and rest. The zodiac signs will have to find harmony with their inner child and their emotions. With the Sun in Cancer, some signs will have a harder time adapting than others and will likely feel a little isolated.

Discover the zodiac signs that will have trouble during the solstice on June 21, 2022. They will encounter some difficulties during this time.

Which zodiac signs will have trouble during the summer solstice on June 21?

After Mercury, is Saturn, the planet of responsibility, which is retrograde in Aquarius from June 4th to October 23rd, 2022. With the Sun entering Cancer on June 21st, these zodiac signs put in question your projects and Ideas. They may also encounter some difficulties in their daily life or at work.

Scorpion

Scorpios are likely to go through a rough period during the summer solstice on June 21st. The entry of the Sun in Cancer and the retrograde of Saturn in Aquarius will make them question their abilities and want to revise their ambitions downwards. Cancer energy will be too much for particularly emotional Scorpios. They will have to face many dangers and will feel significant pressure in their professional environment. Known for their passion, they will feel overwhelmed by their feelings and will no longer know how to manage them to focus on their professional goals. With this summer solstice, Scorpios will feel like they are wasting time, but luckily for them, they will be able to breathe at the end of the month.

Fish

Pisces will be disturbed during this summer solstice. Their daily life will be synonymous with clutter and they will encounter some financial problems. They will have to learn to better manage their expenses in order to control their budget. At work, they will feel worried and under pressure and will have some difficulty focusing on their goals. They will have to make tough decisions, but it won’t be the right time for them. In fact, this Cancer season will make them more emotional and they will feel helpless in certain situations.

Aries

Aries must face major financial worries. This Cancer season and this summer solstice will push you out of your comfort zone to plan new goals. They will not be at their best and it will show in their work. They may receive negative comments about them from their manager. Aries will have to show resilience to regain some determination to achieve their goals. This summer solstice doesn’t promise to be too festive for Aries, who should have time for themselves and their close entourage. It is time for introspection and questioning for the natives of this zodiac sign. They will have to let go of their impulsiveness and their emotions.