6 items under R$150 to make your home smart

You have to spend a lot to get one smart home, right? None of that. Instead of investing in products such as air conditioning, vacuum robot and smart refrigerator, among other high-cost products, you can bet on much cheaper and simpler items, capable of providing all the comfort and practicality of technology.

One of the cheap devices for connected homes and the smart lamp, which has gained a lot of popularity in the national market and offers a series of advantages, in addition to being easy to install. At smart versions of sockets and switches are some of the other affordable options with good features.

Here we have a list of six items that cost up to R$150 to make your home smart. Check out the suggestions!

1. Smart Lamp, Positive Smart Home

26% Off Adjust and control color temperature and intensity + RGB, cool white light to focus or warm white light to relax. Choose the temperature and intensity for each occasion and build the ideal climate for you to feel more comfortable. Transform environments whenever you want with the Smart Lamp Wi-Fi’s 16 million colors. BRL 74.09

One of the most basic items of connected houses, the smart lamp can be turned on/off remotely and generate different color combinations for your decor, such as cool to focus and warm to relax, among other advantages. All this can be done via cell phone or voice commandssince it supports Google Assistant and alexa.

THE Positivo lamp It is compatible with the standard mouthpiece, making it easy to install, and connects to any 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network.

2. Smart Universal Control, Positive Smart Home

29% Off A smart universal control that concentrates all remote controls in one place: your cell phone. It has compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice command. BRL 125.00

Essential solution for home automation, the smart universal control it works as a small hub where you can connect any device with infrared commands. Some devices that connect to it are smart TVs, box TV, cable TV decoder, stereos and air conditioning.

Once connected to this central, you can control them through your cell phone or tablet, even if you are miles away, being able to turn on, turn off, increase or decrease the volume and temperature and much more. This model is compatible with android and iOS and also receives voice commands.

3. Wi-Fi Smart Switch, Intelbras EWS 1001

Compatible with Alexa and Google Home, control the activation of the lamps with the Smart Switch, possibility of programming schedules and timing.

Another interesting option to connect your home is the smart switch. The device works in conjunction with the smart lamps, serving to create and trigger lighting routines. User can schedule lighting for dusk, simulate presence when traveling and even program the lights to work as an alarm clock.

Just connect the load, phase and neutral wires to install it in 4×2 boxes and connect it to your Wi-Fi signal. Setup is done via app and it also supports virtual assistants.

4. Smart Plug Slim Smart Socket, I2GO

12% Off The I2Go Home Smart Socket has a Wi-Fi connection and is capable of being controlled or programmed by voice command, through a personal assistant. Monitor energy consumption and be more secure. BRL 89.99

Turn off home appliances by cell phone or voice commands is one of the functions of the smart plug, which also stands out for its ease of installation — just plug it into the wall outlet, connect to Wi-Fi and start using. It also allows you to schedule times to turn on connected appliances, such as the coffee maker, so that the coffee is ready when you get up.

It is also worth mentioning the possibility of monitoring the energy consumption of the devices connected to it by the app, in real time, to identify which devices consume the most and save on the electricity bill.

5. Smart Internal Switch Module, Smarteck

Your home even more connected! Transform the switch or outlet into smart items with Wi-Fi activation via app or voice command via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

O smart switch module Smarteck is installed internally, allowing you to transform conventional switches and sockets into modern, connected versions. After connecting it to Wi-Fi, just configure it via the app to control the lights in the house, modifying the intensity and temperature of the lighting.

It is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant and has timermaking it possible to program the best times to turn the lights on or off.

6. Smart Wi-Fi Nozzle, Positive Smart Home

Easy installation, insert your Wi-Fi Smart Nozzle into a standard E27 nozzle, download the free Positivo Casa Inteligente app from Google Play or the App Store, connect to a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network and you can start using it. ! Control your home remotely, from anywhere and at any time – with your smartphone or tablet, you will be able to turn on/off your lamp (smart and/or ordinary) whether you are at home or not.

We’ve reached the end of the list. cheap products to make a smart home with this item that can transform any conventional light bulb into a smart one. O Positivo smart mouthpiece It is compatible with the standard E27 mouthpiece, connects to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and can be used with Alexa and Google Assistant commands.

After installing it in the standard socket, just screw in a regular light bulb and start enjoying the functions, such as turning the light on and off by phone, using the programmable timer and other tools.