I’m not your black



Producer Raoul Peck uses James Baldwin’s unfinished book on racism in the US to examine contemporary racial issues, with accounts of the lives and murders of activist leaders Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr.





Cosmos: A Space-Time Odyssey





The miniseries presented by the likeable and acclaimed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is a continuation of Carl Sagan’s 1980 series. In Cosmos – A Spacetime Odyssey, Neil deGrasse works to connect us with the elements of the universe through science, while answering about the functioning of the world and existential doubts.





Documentary explores all sides of humanity by traveling the entire world to understand our true essence.





The Secret Life of Babies





This curious BBC production brings a detailed analysis of the stages of babies’ lives: The meaning of awkward actions, possible reasons for each type of cry, and the beginning of the creation of defense mechanisms are examples of situations that director Barny Revill seeks to elucidate. .





In the 2020 British documentary, we are transported on an expedition by Egyptian archaeologists, which results in the discovery of an ancient tomb, existing since the 25th century BC. On this journey, the team is surprised by relics that can help us better understand humanity’s past.





The Secret Beauty of Animals





This series follows the world’s most magnificent creatures and captures never-before-seen footage, from the most moving to the most shocking.





Abstract: The Art of Design





Discover the challenging and visionary work of some of today’s most important and creative designers. They are professionals who, from architecture to photography, create trends that go far beyond facilitating people’s daily lives.





