A woman suspected of having monkeypox in RJ reports symptoms and details the disease: “Blisters don’t stop hurting”; watch

A patient from Itaguaí (RJ) with suspected monkeypox recorded her symptoms in a video, which circulated on the web this week. In the images, the woman, whose identity has been preserved, reports how the blisters that appeared on her body do not stop hurting. According to UOL, she remains in home isolation.

The patient begins the video by showing the state of the blisters throughout the body. “Yesterday I went to the [Hospital] San Francisco [Xavier], with suspected smallpox, the monkey disease (sic). As you can see, my face is very aggressive, with glands, and my body here in this region [no pescoço], a little lower, and in the back”she started.

At another point in the recording, the woman explained how the condition left her with widespread pain throughout her body. “I have a lot of pain, a lot of fever, a lot of headaches, immense body aches, and these blisters keep hurting”, he said. She also talked about the decision to isolate. “There [no hospital] I stayed in a room, they took care of me very well, the team was soon ready to take me away from the population because it is transmissible, yes. They did all the procedure they had to do”he added.

“I’m waiting for the results of the exams that went to Rio. And they said they would send a team to be able to evaluate me here at home”she continued, who concluded her message by encouraging her countrymen to prevent themselves against the disease. “Let’s prevent ourselves, Itaguaí, and not let these cases be hidden, like those of Covid”finished. Watch the video below:

According to “Jornal Atual”, which covers news from the region, the woman said she works at a hotel in the Costa Verde region of Rio that has many foreign tourists. However, the patient stated that she has not been to the workplace for over a month. In an interview, she said that she started to feel the first symptoms on June 14 and that she is taking dipyrone and deocil to relieve her pain. According to the publication, the Oswaldo Cruz Institute will analyze the material collected from the patient yesterday (20).

The Municipality of Itaguaí spoke about the case to UOL, stating that all control and containment measures were taken and that the health authorities of the state were communicated. The state health department, in turn, cited the care to which the woman was submitted. “The patient is a 25-year-old woman who is currently in isolation at home”, informed the agency, noting that the case is being monitored by municipal surveillance with support from state surveillance. So far, Brazil has eight confirmed cases of monkeypox, two in Rio de Janeiro, four in São Paulo, and two in Rio Grande do Sul.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox, popularly known as monkeypox in Brazil, is a rare viral disease. Its transmission occurs through close or intimate contact with an infected person with skin lesions. Hugs, kisses, sexual intercourse, touching, or close and prolonged respiratory secretions can cause the disease to become infected.

According to the government of São Paulo, “Transmission also occurs by contact with objects, tissues (clothes, bedding or towels) and surfaces that were used by the patient. There is no specific treatment, but in general the clinical conditions are mild and require care and observation of the lesions”according to a press release.

Initial symptoms include swollen lymph nodes, fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, chills, tiredness, among others. Up to three days after these first symptoms, patients develop skin lesions. These sores can appear on the areas of the hands, feet, chest, face, mouth, or even on the genitals. Monkeypox can be lethal, but the risk is low. What is known is that of the two strands of the virus that have been circulating around the world, one has a fatality rate of about 10%, while the other rate is only 1%.

The main care in preventing the disease includes avoiding close and intimate contact with the sick person, while the wounds are not healed. In addition, it is important to sanitize your hands, washing them with soap and water and using gel alcohol. Another key point is to avoid contact with materials used by the infected person, such as bedding, bath linen, or other similar items.