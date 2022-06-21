Adam Sandler and his most memorable films

When it comes to comedy, one name will always be remembered: Adam Sandler. Icon of the genre for more than three decades, the actor starred in and produced great productions of humor.

Adam Sandler is an American actor, comedian, screenwriter, producer and voice actor who started to become successful after joining the cast of the famous American comedy show, Saturday Night Live. After his participation, Sandler went on to star in several Hollywood films that marked his career and became iconic and which, together, grossed billions of dollars at the box office.

Check out the list of the most remarkable works in Adam Sandler’s career:

Big Daddy (1999)

Sonny Koufax (Adam Sandler) is 32 years old, has a law degree but, unlike his college colleagues, works at a toll booth out of sheer laziness to seek something better. Tired of being dumped by women, who accuse him of being immature, Sonny comes up with the idea of ​​adopting Julian McGrath (Cole and Dylan Sprouse), a five-year-old, to demonstrate maturity. But not everything goes as he imagines and he soon realizes that taking care of a child is not that simple.

the cast of the big daddy in addition to Adam Sandler has Joey Lauren Adams and Jon Stewart.

As If It Was The First Time (2004)

Henry (Adam Sandler) is a flirtatious veterinarian living in Hawaii. He loves to get involved with girls who are passing through, on vacation. until he knows Lucy (Drew Barrymore), with whom he immediately falls in love. The two talk, have fun, exchange glances… and arrange a new date for the next morning. Then, the unexpected happens: at the moment of the long-awaited reunion, Lucy simply doesn’t remember ever meeting Henry. The problem is that the girl has a syndrome and does not retain recent events in her memory, and if Henry really wants to date Lucy, he will have to win her back day after day for the rest of their lives.

In As if it was the first time we count on Rob Schneider, Sean Astin and Dan Aykroyd.

Click (2006)

Michael Newman (Adam Sandler) is a workaholic who seeks a well-deserved promotion and wants to minimize time spent on “distractions” like his wife and children. So when an eccentric salesman offers him magical control, Michael thinks his problems are solved. But as he turns down the volume, speeds up and skips parts of the irritating facts of his life, control begins to take over.

In click the list also has Kate Beckinsale and Christopher Walken.

I Pronounce Them Husband and… Larry (2007)

Chuck Levine (Adam Sandler) and Larry Valentine (Kevin James) are the pride of the Brooklyn Fire Department, as well as being very friendly and willing to help each other. Chuck is grateful to Larry for saving his life at work and is all about enjoying life. Larry, on the other hand, is worried about the future and, due to bureaucratic problems, is unable to place his two children as beneficiaries of his life insurance. Because of this, Larry asks Chuck to partner with him on some forms, and no one else will know about it. However, a zealous bureaucrat is suspicious of the couple, which makes them have to reveal themselves to the city and improvise as a passionate couple, who live under the same roof.

I pronounce you Husband and… Larry count with Kevin James and Jessica Biel in the main cast.

Low blow (2005)

In 1974, Burt Reynolds starred Low blow like the former football player who goes to jail after abusing alcohol and being involved in an accident. In this remakethe actor returns as a coach of the sport, while the main role goes to Adam Sandler, in the skin of Paul Crewe. A prison guard, fanatical about football, organizes a team and challenges the former star to form his team. Crewe accepts the challenge and, with the help of his companion caretaker (Chris Rock) and the coach Nate (Reynolds), is now at the forefront of an important dispute, which will teach him essential values ​​about life.

Big people (2010)

After thirty years, five friends meet again to enjoy a weekend with their families. Lenny, Kurt, Eric, Marcus and Rob will have to face the fact that they are not so young anymore.

Uncut Gems (2019)

Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler) is the owner of a jewelry store that is swamped with debt. Your big chance to remedy the situation is through the sale of an uncut stone sent directly from Ethiopia, full of precious minerals. Howard initially offers it to the NBA star Kevin Garnett, one of her regular customers, but later decides that she will be able to earn more if she goes to auction. To do so, she needs to dodge her collectors and the very confusion she creates from her constant changes.

RELATED PUBLICATION | REVIEW – Uncut Gems (2019, Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie)

Shooting High (2022)

Stanley (Adam Sandler) is a talented scout who is looking to become a basketball coach. He manages to reach his goal, but a tragedy causes him to return to his old position. In order to achieve his dreams, he has to find a new star on the court, managing to find a gem to be cut in Spain, the young Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangomez).

RELATED PUBLICATION | REVIEW – Shooting High (2022, Jeremiah Zagar)

Subscribe to Feededigno’s YouTube

Watch our reviews of movies, series, games and books on our channel on YouTube. Click here and sign up to follow our content every week there too!