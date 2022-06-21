After system problems, passengers travel without bags in London

Admin 45 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

posted on 06/20/2022 11:05


Problems at London’s Heathrow Airport have turned the place into a “sea of ​​bags” – (Credit: Reproduction / Twitter)

Passengers passing through London’s Heathrow airport had to travel without luggage after a malfunction in the venue’s system. The incident took place over the weekend.

The issue was subsequently resolved and airport staff helped passengers who did not have trips to find their bags. The other passengers, who traveled without bags, will be contacted to receive their luggage, according to the BBC.

Through social networks, many shared the “sea of ​​bags” that was formed (see more photos at the end of the article).


To the BBCa spokesperson for Heathrow Airport said the issue had been resolved and apologized for the inconvenience.


  • Problems at London’s Heathrow Airport have turned the place into a “sea of ​​suitcases”
    Playback/Twitter


  • Problems at London’s Heathrow Airport have turned the place into a “sea of ​​suitcases”
    Playback/Twitter


  • Problems at London’s Heathrow Airport have turned the place into a “sea of ​​suitcases”
    Playback/Twitter


  • Problems at London’s Heathrow Airport have turned the place into a “sea of ​​suitcases”
    Playback/Twitter


  • Problems at London’s Heathrow Airport have turned the place into a “sea of ​​suitcases”
    Playback/Twitter

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

The geniuses and the mad, the chess master – 06/20/2022 – Luciano Melo

Mad genius, two words often combined to name a rarity, people who reach eminence but …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved