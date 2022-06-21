After system problems, passengers travel without bags in London

posted on 06/20/2022 11:05



Problems at London’s Heathrow Airport have turned the place into a “sea of ​​bags” – (Credit: Reproduction / Twitter)

Passengers passing through London’s Heathrow airport had to travel without luggage after a malfunction in the venue’s system. The incident took place over the weekend.

The issue was subsequently resolved and airport staff helped passengers who did not have trips to find their bags. The other passengers, who traveled without bags, will be contacted to receive their luggage, according to the BBC.

Through social networks, many shared the “sea of ​​bags” that was formed (see more photos at the end of the article).

absolute chaos at #Heathrow where all passengers are asked to drop their baggages at level 0 and hope it will reach destination one or two days later. pic.twitter.com/rLKuyNlrGk — Giovanni Gaetani (@giovannigaetani) June 17, 2022





Suddenly a slight wait for my luggage to arrive at @HeathrowAirport is even more of an irrelevance – at least it came on the same flight and is leaving with me… pic.twitter.com/h42BfCe0mo — Deborah Haynes (@haynesdeborah) June 17, 2022

To the BBCa spokesperson for Heathrow Airport said the issue had been resolved and apologized for the inconvenience.