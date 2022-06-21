After wear and tear, Flamengo moves forward to resolve dispute with Paulo Sousa

fired from Flamengo on June 9, Paulo Sousa goes to Rio de Janeiro to end all ties with the club before returning to Portugal. One of the pending issues is the receipt of the termination, which is around R$ 7 million. The board hopes to resolve the situation this Monday, after a breakdown between the parties.

The information about the expectation for the brief settlement was initially published by “O Globo” and confirmed by THROW!. On Sunday, the newspaper published an article about the case, informing that Flamengo sent “documentation with different numbers” to those stipulated in the contract, which irritated the coach. The club denies.

According to “O Globo”, the club has already requested the banking information of Paulo Sousa, as well as the other professionals of the technical commission who left the club after a work started in January.

The versions of Flamengo and Paulo Sousa’s staff are different. In any case, there was wear and tear between the parties in the face of the imbroglio. At Gávea, the fact that the matter was brought to the public did not have a good repercussion and generated criticism from the technician’s managers.

In turn, the “Portuguese side” understands that the club only needs to comply with what is on paper and pay the termination fine in full.

Wanted by the report L!Legal Vice President Rodrigo Dunshee stated that he would not comment beyond the publication made on Sunday, after the article in “O Globo”, without clarifying what was said in the report and “it is not true”, as the leader wrote.

– Is not true. Flamengo is a citizen club that fulfills its obligations. I won’t go into details because it’s an internal and private matter until it’s completed, but Flamengo will pay everything PS is entitled to and nothing more. Sad to see that they took the matter to the media… terrible from the PS staff – Dunshee posted on his Twitter profile.