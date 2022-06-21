All about Galaxy A52S 5G: data sheet, price and launch | Cell

The Galaxy A52S 5G is a Samsung cell phone that has interesting features for the R$2,050 price range. The datasheet has as some of the highlights the Super AMOLED screen and the Snapdragon processor, which promises to handle more demanding tasks. The device can be an attractive option for those who want a good photographic set – with a 64 MP camera – and 5G connection without paying too much. Check, in the following lines, all the details of the device.

Samsung’s mid-range cell phone was announced in September in Brazil for a starting price of R$3,499. Today it can be found for R$2,057 on Amazon, a discount of R$1,442. The Galaxy A52S 5G is available in black and white and has 128GB of storage.

Galaxy A52S 5G features a 64 MP camera — Photo: Disclosure / Samsung

Screen Size: 6.5 inches

Screen resolution: Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels)

Display Panel: Super AMOLED

Rear camera: 64 MP main + 12 MP ultra wide + 5 MP macro + 5 MP depth

Front camera: 32 MP

System: Android 11

Processor: Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm

RAM memory: 6 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Memory card: yes, up to 1 TB

Battery Capacity: 4,500mAh

Weight: 189 grams

Dimensions: 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm

Colors: black and white

Global release: March 2021

Launch price: BRL 3,499

Current price: BRL 2,057 (Amazon)

The screen of the Galaxy A52S 5G is 6.5 inches and works with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels). This guarantees the product a high density of pixels per inch, with a rate of around 405 ppi. The technology used by the panel is Super AMOLED, known for delivering deep black levels and good contrast. The display’s refresh rate is 120 Hz, which promises more fluid system animation effects and better enjoyment when consuming videos, movies or games that support the functionality.

The design follows the line of what was seen in the company’s latest releases. This means the presence of minimal edges on the screen, which results in a good use of the display with the small hole to house the front camera. The sides of the product are flatter and the back has a matte finish that resembles metal, although it is made of polycarbonate.

The camera lens array is arranged in a slightly protruding frame. To avoid scratches and scratches, the company equipped the product with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the display glass. It is worth mentioning that the device also has an IP67 water resistance certification, which means that it should survive a drop of up to one meter into the water, as long as it stays submerged for a maximum of 30 minutes. There are two color options for the Galaxy A52S back cover: white and black.

Samsung highlights the photographic capability of the mid-range smartphone. That’s because the Galaxy A52S delivers a quadruple set of sensors on the back that promises high-resolution photos, as the main camera has 64 MP.

Photo set of the Galaxy A52S 5G features a 64 MP lens — Photo: Playback/Samsung

The photographic set of the Galaxy A52S is distributed as follows:

64 MP main (f/1.8)

12MP wide (f/2.2)

5 MP macro (f/2.2)

5 MP depth (f/2.4)

32 MP front camera (f/2.2)

Both the rear and front camera can shoot 4K videos. In addition, there is also the slow motion mode that can capture up to 240 frames per second. The 32 MP front camera has a good aperture and promises good quality photos and clear video calls.

The Galaxy A52S 5G comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip. The graphics processor (GPU) is Adreno 642L, enough to run more advanced recent games without much difficulty. For multitasking, the cell phone delivers 6 GB of RAM, which are values ​​that should be enough for the good functioning of the Android system these days.

The set of the device should be enough to withstand demanding day-to-day applications, but it will be necessary to reduce the graphics in some very advanced games to have a stutter-free gaming experience. The set ends up with a maximum of 128GB of internal storage, which should suit most users well. It is also possible to expand the memory via microSD card up to 1 TB.

The Galaxy A52S 5G’s battery has a capacity of 4,500 mAh, which should be enough for at least a day of moderate use, according to the manufacturer. Despite being compatible with fast charging technology up to 25 W, the charger that comes in the box is 15 W. This means that the smartphone needs about an hour and a half plugged in to go from zero to 100%. It is also worth mentioning the presence of the USB-C 2.0 input.

Android version and extra features

Galaxy A52S 5G is one of the Samsung models on the list that will receive at least three Android updates — Photo: Reproduction/Samsung

The Galaxy A52S leaves the factory with Android 11, with a guaranteed update to at least three more versions of Google’s system. The South Korean giant uses One UI 3.1, which is the customized interface with new features such as smoother animations and greater stability in games.

Regarding connectivity, the cell phone is equipped with 5G internet – a technology that is still restricted to more expensive devices. Another important point is the presence of NFC, which allows the user to make payments by approximation.

The Galaxy A52S 5G was announced in September in Brazil, for a starting price of R$3,499, but it can already be found for R$2,057 on Amazon – a discount of R$1,442.

