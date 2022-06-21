Alligator ‘with menacing eyes’ almost snaps visitor who was filming him in park

Admin 4 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views



A man filming an immobile and apparently peaceful alligator in a Florida park, in the United States, was almost snapped in a careless moment. The animal was in the water and took advantage of the moment when the visitor checked the camera lens to make a quick attack.

“He was the biggest alligator I’ve ever seen in the wild. I stopped to take pictures of him with my zoom lens while he looked at me with cold, menacing eyes,” Foster Thorbjornsen wrote of the case on Facebook.

He estimates that the animal was about 3 m and looked perfect for a series of photos and videos during a visit to John S. Taylor Park on Tuesday (14). But when he went to change the camera lens, the reptile sniffed the opportunity and quickly came out of the water, his mouth open.




“The timing of his lunge was deliberate. He waited for me to turn around and look away. It was stressful and intense,” Foster added, still shocked.




Despite saying he wasn’t worried, as he calculated that there was a safe distance between him and the predator, Foster remembers that a person was killed by an alligator two weeks ago, in the same park.

But the victim’s carelessness was even greater: he went into the water to retrieve a Frisbee disc, one of those you throw on the beach, and ended up being bitten.


READ BELOW: Alligator breeding season puts residents on high alert




Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

‘New leftist governments in Latin America will be weaker’, says Harvard professor

Professor Steven Levitsky states that “the economic situation is quite different and difficult” when compared …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved