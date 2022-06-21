Altos-PI is denounced for irregular player lineup

In an excellent sequence of results in the Série C of the Brazilian Championship and especially after the comeback victory against Clube do Remo, Altos-PI gained momentum to move away from the relegation zone of the Série C. However, in the midst of good phase, an alleged error for harming the team in the competition.

Ferroviário denounced Altos for the lineup of Paulo Rangel, supposedly irregular, in a game between the teams valid for the 10th round of the C Series. in the field. Ferrão made the complaint to the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), which asked Altos to manifest until Tuesday (21).

The score sheet contains the name of Paulo Rodrigo Silva, called Azulão, who was not related to the game. Paulo Rangel was even the author of Altos’ goal in the 1-0 victory, but the absence of his name in the official document resulted in the team from Ceará being denounced. Because the players are homonyms, there is a possibility that there was an error in filling out the list of athletes sent to CBF.

The fact that the club has released the lineup with Paulo Rangel and without Azulão to the press and on social media may be an important factor for the STJD not to consider that it was a deliberate mistake. In addition, Article 73 of the General Regulations for CBF Competitions defines that the game can only be started after the pre-scale is checked by the arbitration.

Therefore, the presence of Paulo Rangel with the wrong name in the list of players can also be interpreted as an error by the referee. If convicted, Altos may lose points and have to pay a cash fine.

Altos currently occupies the 13th position in the table with 13 points. Ferroviário is right behind, with one point less.