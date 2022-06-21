Amazon offers 20% off cards, memories and SSDs

Image: Pixabay/Reproduction
Starting this Monday (20) Amazon offers a 20% discount on the purchase of microSD cards, memory sticks, flash drives, HDs and SSDs.
The offer anticipates “Prime Day”, Amazon’s promotional action that promises discounts and free shipping on several products during the month of July.
According to Amazon, the discount is automatically applied at checkout. However, it is available exclusively to Amazon Prime subscribers.
Check out some of the products that are on the offer list below.
500 GB SSD
Compatible with SATA III, the SSD guarantees performance of up to 550 Mbps read and 500 Mbps write. In addition to being more durable, this type of internal disk speeds up the startup of operating systems and applications installed on the PC or notebook. The product costs R$ 585.20, however, with the 20% discount, it costs R$ 468.16.
Learn more about the product:
500GB SSD
Internal SSD PNY CS900 500GB 3D NAND 2.5″ SATA III
BRL 586
1TB external hard drive
With a compact design, the HD does not have an external power cable, being compatible with USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports. It has free software for Windows that backup files and prevent unauthorized access. It has a 2-year Toshiba warranty.
Learn more about the product:
1TB external hard drive
Toshiba Portable External Hard Drive 1TB Canvio Advance USB 3.0 Green
BRL 399
128 GB flash drive
Manufactured by Kingston, the 128GB flash drive is USB 3.1 compatible and features a capless design, simply sliding the drive in to start using. In the offer, the device can be purchased for R$ 148.08.
Learn more about the product:
128GB flash drive
Datatraveler 100G3 128Gb Pendrive, Kingston, Pendrives, Black
BRL 198
8GB memory module
This DDR4 memory stick is compatible with the latest Intel and AMD CPUs and has a new aluminum heatsink system, to ensure higher performance for gaming users. The promised speed is 3,200 MHz.
Learn more about the product:
8GB memory module
HyperX Fury 8GB DIMM DDR4 3200Mhz 1.2V memory for desktop
BRL 316
To consult other products eligible for this promotional offer, access the Amazon hotsite at this link: https://amzn.to/39GjQ1e
Gizmodo Brazil can earn commission on sales. Pricing is automatically obtained through an API and may be out of date with Amazon.