Amazon offers 20% off cards, memories and SSDs

Starting this Monday (20) Amazon offers a 20% discount on the purchase of microSD cards, memory sticks, flash drives, HDs and SSDs.

The offer anticipates “Prime Day”, Amazon’s promotional action that promises discounts and free shipping on several products during the month of July.

According to Amazon, the discount is automatically applied at checkout. However, it is available exclusively to Amazon Prime subscribers.

Check out some of the products that are on the offer list below.

500 GB SSD

Compatible with SATA III, the SSD guarantees performance of up to 550 Mbps read and 500 Mbps write. In addition to being more durable, this type of internal disk speeds up the startup of operating systems and applications installed on the PC or notebook. The product costs R$ 585.20, however, with the 20% discount, it costs R$ 468.16.

1TB external hard drive

With a compact design, the HD does not have an external power cable, being compatible with USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports. It has free software for Windows that backup files and prevent unauthorized access. It has a 2-year Toshiba warranty.

128 GB flash drive

Manufactured by Kingston, the 128GB flash drive is USB 3.1 compatible and features a capless design, simply sliding the drive in to start using. In the offer, the device can be purchased for R$ 148.08.

8GB memory module

This DDR4 memory stick is compatible with the latest Intel and AMD CPUs and has a new aluminum heatsink system, to ensure higher performance for gaming users. The promised speed is 3,200 MHz.

To consult other products eligible for this promotional offer, access the Amazon hotsite at this link: https://amzn.to/39GjQ1e