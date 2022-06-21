Amber Heard was once considered the woman with the most beautiful face in the world

Amber Heard was already considered as the woman with the most beautiful face in the world in 2016, after a surgeon tested her face from a facial mapping developed based on the Greek Golden Ratio theory.

the surgeon Julian De Silva was responsible for analyzing the face of the star of “Aquaman” from the theory that has been known for thousands of years to keep the secret formula of perfection, according to Marie Claire in the matter of the time.

From photographs, the expert evaluated 12 key points of the actress’s face, including eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and, in general, the shape of her face. It was possible to conclude that heard met 91.85% of the golden ratio.

After amberare on the list Kim Kardashian with 91.39%; Kate Moss in the third position with 91.06%; Emily Ratajkowski fourth with 90.8% and Kendall Jenner the fifth with 90.18%; beyond them, Helen Mirren, Scarlett Johansson, Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lawrence also occupied places on the list.

According to the theory, Kim has perfect eyebrows, while scarlett has eyes considered beautiful by computer mapping, and Rihanna It has the most beautiful face shape. Kate entered because of the forehead and Emily by your lips.

mapping technique

“We have developed a new type of mapping technique that can calculate how to make subtle improvements in facial features,” explained Dr. de Silvaresponsible for “The Center For Advanced Facial Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery”, in London, to the Daily Mail.

“After we created the software and algorithms for the key points on the face, I thought it would be a good idea to test the system on some of the most beautiful women in the world and see if we could prove with geometry and science exactly what makes a face beautiful,” he added.

He continued: “The results were astounding and showed that many actresses and models have facial features that come close to ancient Greek principles for physical perfection. Now with computer mapping, we can calculate how this applies to real women.”