Amber Heard’s New Life After Defeat in Court

A low-cost clothing chain would be perhaps the most unlikely place to find a Hollywood actress, but that’s precisely what happened on Thursday, June 16th. The star in question? Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp’s ex-wife was caught rummaging through the shelves of one of the many TJ Maxx stores in the United States, one of the country’s biggest chains, known for below-average prices – just weeks after being ordered to pay more than nine million euros in damages for defamation, the culmination of a trial that was followed all over the world.

The 36-year-old actress was filmed during a shopping spree in New York with her sister. Critics were quick to point the finger at Heard again and accuse her of using the scene as a publicity ploy to show her alleged financial difficulties.

What is certain is that, after the June 2 verdict, Heard confessed to not being able to pay the compensation ordered by the court. It was also speculated that Depp might be willing to give up the hefty sum, as the first major objective of the process would be achieved: to establish that the ex-wife’s accusations were unfounded and that it would all be a scheme to harm him.

The legal dispute is over — although Heard’s team of lawyers has revealed they are working on an appeal — but the battle over public opinion appears to be going on. Last week, the actress gave her first major interview after the trial, in which she highlighted the personal and professional difficulties that the outcome of the trial entails.

In addition to maintaining her initial position, that she was a victim of violence by Depp, Heard was determined to “continue to live life with her head held high” and confessed that she “continues to love” her ex-husband. “I will maintain my testimony until the end of my days. I know what happened to me. I’m a survivor.”

Immediately after the verdict, it was the actress’s main lawyer who went public to claim Heard’s financial inability to pay the compensation. The costs of the process and the entire legal team are, in addition, the responsibility of her insurance company, The Travelers Companies.

Hunting for discounts: truth or advertising ploy?

The company’s vice president was, in fact, seen several times with Heard during the long trial that took place in Fairfax, nk state of Virginia. According to several experts, the cost of defending the actress could amount to four million euros.

During the trial, Heard’s expensive habits were discussed several times. According to various testimonies, he would spend several thousand on travel, clothes and wine, among other luxuries.

These accounts also include the assessment of the actress’s personal fortune which, although unknown, some sources point to a value of around two million euros, far below what she will need to pay the compensation. For the rest, some of the monetary values ​​were exposed during the trial, such as the fees she received for participating in the 2018 production, “Aquaman”, which will have totaled one million euros; value that skyrocketed to nearly double for the appearance in the sequel slated for 2023.

A work that was also the subject of much discussion during the six-week trial. Heard claimed that her role in the film was drastically reduced due to pressure and retaliation from Depp. This week, a news report claimed that she would even be replaced in the film, after public pressure from fans, who created a petition to cut the actress from the cast. A news that, according to “Variety”, is false.

Even with the promise of fees for this sequel, Heard’s financial situation seems complicated, especially with the impact that all the controversy seems to have had on his career.

In addition to the sequel to “Aquaman”, the actress is also the protagonist in the film “In the Fire”. In the plans is still “Run Away With Me”. All these projects were, however, already approved and aligned before the controversial judgment. There aren’t any signs of new projects for Heard.

Worse, a poll by Spotted Media announces that most American adults do not intend to see films with the actress in the cast. More than half of the individuals surveyed will have expressed disinterest and close to two thirds believe that it should be excused from any future productions.

The signs of financial problems were piling up during the trial. Heard, who won the right to compensation of seven million euros after the divorce decreed in 2016, announced at the time that he would donate the full amount to an association that promotes civil liberties, as well as a children’s hospital.

In fact, a representative of the association revealed on the witness stand that the money was never delivered in full and that payments were stopped because “the actress was said to be in financial difficulties”. In her statement, Heard stressed the willingness to fulfill the promise, but left everything in Depp’s hands: “I would love for him to stop trying to sue me so I can do it.”

According to several experts, if Depp wants to pull all weapons to ensure payment of compensation, he can try to get compensation through the actress’s assets, namely her luxury home in the Yucca Valley, California, valued at close to one million dollars. euros — a property purchased in 2019 for just under half of that valuation, but that will not be in your name, but in a company owned by your accountant.

It is precisely there that Heard has been taking refuge since the end of the trial, a one-story home in the desert, just a short distance from Joshua Tree National Park. The property has 2.4 hectares and will have cost close to 540 thousand euros in 2019. A value that almost doubled after the pandemic and the growing demand for real estate in remote locations. The villa has a modest 230 square meters, but a huge outdoor space with a desert landscape.

the house in the desert

That’s where he lives with his one-year-old daughter. Oonagh Paige Heard is also named after the actress’ mother, who died in 2020. “I’m so happy to share this good news. Four years ago I decided that I wanted to have a child, but I wanted to do it on my own terms.”

The actress resorted to a surrogacy and, according to some American press, did so after discovering that she could not have children. Heard took the opportunity to underline her desire to be a mother and to do so in a less conventional way.

“I now realize how radical it is for us women to be able to address one of the most fundamental parts of our destiny in this way. I hope we can get to a point where you don’t want to have a ring on your finger and still want to have a crib becomes normalized.”