AMD Threadripper 5000 Processors Coming – 5995WX for $6,915

THE OMG announced, this Tuesday (21), the availability of 5000 series of your professional processors threadripper. The new line consists of five models and had already been announced in March of this year by the brand. Templates will be available from system integrators worldwide from July 2022, and to the DIY community by the end of this year.

In some international stores, three models of 5000 series are already listed with the price. The portal Tom’s Hardware adapted the values ​​of a store in Canada to the US dollar and the prices were arranged as in the table below.

Colors / Threads Boost/base frequency TDP Price indicated (in US dollars) AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX 64 / 128 Up to 4.5 / 2.7 GHz 280W US$ 6,915 AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5975WX 32 / 64 Up to 4.5 / 3.6 GHz 280W US$ 3,518 AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5965WX 24 / 48 Up to 4.5 / 3.8 GHz 280W US$ 2,537

New Threadripper already debuted on workstations

Two workstations have already been launched with the new processors threadripper, in this year. The first, and initially exclusive, was the Lenovo ThinkStation P620 which was presented by the developer practically together with the new 5000 series of professional processors.

More recently, this month, it was the turn of the dell reveal your workstation equipped with the new threadripper. Call of precision 7865the brand’s workstation should hit the market next month.

Dell introduces Precision 7865, high-performance workstation with AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO

Focused on professional use, equipment will be available in July



The Adrena machine

Another station equipped with the processors threadripper and the Adrenaline Dream PC. The machine, however, has not yet been upgraded to the 5000 series of CPUs, relying on a Ryzen Threadripper 3990X.

Recently, the dream pc received some improvements and updates, including a new case – the Cooler Master HAF 700 EVO – to accommodate the full power of the hardware. Check out the update video below. PC Adrenaline 2022!

