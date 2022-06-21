América president says Ronaldo is ‘saving Cruzeiro’

Alencar took the opportunity to praise the work of the former player in the rival. The American president said that Ronaldo is ‘saving’ the Fox.

Since the arrival of the businessman, Cruzeiro has improved its performance on the pitch. Relegated to Serie B in 2019, the club presents good results this year, with the runner-up in the Campeonato Mineiro and the isolated leadership of the Second Division.

“We fans, we football lovers of all associations, Cruzeiro, the teams from Belo Horizonte, Cruzeiro, Atltico, and the best team in Minas, without a doubt that America, we have to grant, as we have already granted the title of citizens here in Minas Gerais with supporters of Amrica, Cruzeiro. And it’s not fair not to concede to businessman Ronaldo, who is saving Cruzeiro from this bad phase it has been in in these three years”, he said.

new honorary citizen

The article authored by state deputy Professor Cleiton (PV). It was approved in an extraordinary meeting that started in the morning, with 46 votes in favor and none against – there were three blank votes, by Laura Serrano (Novo), Guilherme da Cunha (Novo) and Bart do Novo (PL).

“Last Thursday, I was in Mineiro watching the Cruzeiro and Ponte Preta game. And there, like every football game, I didn’t just see the heat of the crowd, the presence of thousands of fans who packed the main stadium in Minas Gerais. to watch a football game, not just a football game. We are talking about someone who has a history of overcoming, a history of life that is an exemplary history for so many young people in Brazil throughout”, began to say Professor Cleiton.

“And providence wanted that a long time later, he, who managed to win in life through football, would return to Minas Gerais to literally transform himself into the savior of his homeland. We are talking about someone who saved one of the main Minas Gerais institutions”, he added, in reference to the purchase of Cruzeiro shares. “I spend a plate. If that’s the problem, I’ll pay for that plate”, also said the congressman.

The project

As it is a draft resolution, the text does not undergo analysis for sanction or veto by the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo). The project related to Ronaldo, former player of Cruzeiro, PSV Eindhoven-HOL, Barcelona-ESP, Inter de Milo-ITA, Real Madrid-ESP, Milan-ITA and Corinthians, in addition to the Brazilian team, was filed at the end of 2021.

Now, it remains to define a date for delivery of the honor to the current entrepreneur. The ceremony must be held in person.

The last “wave” of recognition of honorary citizens by the ALMG took place in September 2021. On that occasion, canoeist Isaquias Queiroz was one of those recognized. He is an Olympic multimedalist and current champion in the sprint canoeing category C1 1000m.