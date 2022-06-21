Analysis | The lyre of desidy, deceit and disaster

The connivance between Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Arthur Lira (PP) drags the country into a general crisis, where environmental disaster, food insecurity and the risk of an energy failure are adding up.

After the initiative to force the conditions for a privatization of Eletrobras, we are now faced with the avid attempt to privatize Petrobras. Instead of the Lira that animated the old carnivals, today we have a Lira that, in the presidency of Congress, conducts a macabre opera where it wants to include, at the touch of a box, the privatization of the last jewel in the crown.

Seeing the end of their terms approaching, and aware that the current president will not be reelected, they ostensibly start to use irregular practices to advance the looting of public assets.

Lira’s attempt to pass the sale of Petrobras through an artifice that violates the constitution demonstrates the bad faith of the procedure.

As it is a constitutional clause, the privatization of Petrobras requires a proposal for a constitutional amendment, which requires a minimum of 308 votes in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies.

Lira’s maneuver aims to reduce this quorum, causing Petrobras to be put up for sale by a simple bill.

In complicity with these parliamentary maneuvers, the current Minister of Mines and Energy, asks his patron Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, to start studies aimed at the privatization of Petrobras and, especially, the privatization of Pré-Sal Petróleo SA (PPSA) , the company responsible for marketing the oil and gas extracted from the pre-salt layer.

And quickly, the Council of the Investment Partnerships Program (CPPI) endorsed, last Friday (20), the recommendation to the President of the Republic to include PPSA in the privatization program.

Even faster, on Friday (27), the government published Decree 11.085/2022, which creates the Interministerial Committee, which will aim to prepare studies for the privatization of the company and the assets under its management.

Attempts to privatize Eletrobras and Petrobras take place in an international context where the preservation and strengthening of autonomy and energy security assume a central role in the most different countries and governments.

The international crisis triggered by the sanctions imposed by the United States and subordinate countries in Europe against Russian gas and oil sales highlights the importance of energy autonomy, and of national policies that prevent the continuation of the rise in domestic fuel prices.

The current government is not qualified for this initiative.

Especially because it shows repeated subordination to the interests of Petrobras’ private shareholders, who have already captured more than R$ 100 billion with the current policy of increasing fuel prices.

Deceit and negligence go hand in hand, and governmental inertia manifests itself in all matters that concern the survival needs of the people and the Brazilian nation itself.

The devastation in the Amazon, the destruction of the remaining Atlantic forest and the ineptitude to face the explosion of fuel and food prices are trademarks of this government and of the majority of Congress, made up of deputies who follow Arthur Lira in his complicity with the Chief Executive. .

Lula’s election in the first round will be the Brazilian people’s response to this unfortunate phase of our history. However, the election of Lula (PT) is not enough. The radical transformation of this congress is also essential, which today endorses the entire policy of terror, death and destruction that is spreading in Brazil.

It will take a Congress aligned with Lula and protagonist in proposing policies that guarantee the improvement of the lives of Brazilians and a true national reconstruction.

A new Congress, capable of putting an end to the environmental devastation, rebuilding Petrobras and ensuring another fuel price policy; a Congress truly committed to food security policies, job expansion and better wages.

A Congress where education policy is not despised for favoritism and the distribution of gold bars.

A Congress where health is valued and has funds and guarantees the effective protection of the population. A new Congress, with federal deputies who truly represent the democratic and popular interests of the Nation.

*Wadih Damous is a lawyer, former president of the Brazilian Bar Association in Rio de Janeiro (OAB-RJ) and former president of the State Truth Commission (CEV).

*This is an opinion article and the author’s view does not necessarily express the editorial line of Brasil de Fato.

Editing: Mariana Pitasse