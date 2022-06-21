Archer Hawk | Actor does not rule out that Kazi survived

The actor Fra Feethe Kazi of Archer hawkstill hopes to return to the MCU. In an interview with the website attitudehe revealed that he believes his character survived the stab he received from Echo (alaqua cox) in the final episode of the series.

“The truth is, I don’t know yet. But I’m really hoping that Kazi can make an appearance. I wouldn’t bet he met his fate at the end of Hawkeye. Nobody ever dies in Marvel. I would certainly be very excited to revisit the character and the world — I had so much fun.”

the plot of Archer hawk accompanies Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) teaching newcomer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to be a hero without superpowers, just like him. Florence Pugh lives Yelena Belova, sister of the late Black Widow Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), who blames Barton for her death and is after revenge.

The series was written and produced by Jonathan Iglain Mad Men. This is the MCU’s fourth live-action series on the Disney+since the studio released this year WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki.

all episodes of Archer hawk is available on Disney+.

