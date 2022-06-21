Ariel Cabral reveals post-Cruzeiro routine and explains why he has no club

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Ariel Cabral won two Brazilian Cups with Cruzeiro Six months after leaving Cruzeiro, Ariel Cabral gave an exclusive interview to supersports to the frame Where are you?. The 34-year-old midfielder revealed his current routine and explained why he is without a club. Ariel Cabral says goodbye to the Cruzeiro with a crowded Mineiro; Look Ariel Cabral said goodbye to Cruzeiro in the 0-0 draw with Nutico, in Mineiro. At the end of the match, he received a plaque, was celebrated by his teammates, by his family and had his name shouted by the packed stadium. – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/D. The Press Ariel Cabral said goodbye to Cruzeiro in the 0-0 draw with Nutico, in Mineiro. At the end of the match, he received a plaque, was celebrated by his teammates, by his family and had his name shouted by the packed stadium. – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/D. The Press Ariel Cabral said goodbye to Cruzeiro in the 0-0 draw with Nutico, in Mineiro. At the end of the match, he received a plaque, was celebrated by his teammates, by his family and had his name shouted by the packed stadium. – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/D. The Press Ariel Cabral said goodbye to Cruzeiro in the 0-0 draw with Nutico, in Mineiro. At the end of the match, he received a plaque, was celebrated by his teammates, by his family and had his name shouted by the packed stadium. – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/D. The Press Ariel Cabral said goodbye to Cruzeiro in the 0-0 draw with Nutico, in Mineiro. At the end of the match, he received a plaque, was celebrated by his teammates, by his family and had his name shouted by the packed stadium. – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/D. The Press

As soon as his contract with Cruzeiro ended, the steering wheel moved to Buenos Aires, Argentina. He says he continues to prepare himself physically.

“I’m training with a teacher, a physical trainer, a group of players who are without a club. A little bit of everything, we can’t lose physical shape. I still want to play more, I know I can play more football, I feel good, I take care of myself a lot too,” he said.

Readaptation and tranquility

After returning to his country of origin, Cabral went through a period of readaptation. Besides, he wanted to spend more time with his family.

“That’s the thought. I’m here, in good shape, waiting and analyzing some club situations. At the beginning of the year I had some proposals, but as I arrived with the family, everything is new. “, said. Colo-Colo, from Chile, and Cerro Porteo, from Paraguay, were some clubs that showed interest in signing the Argentine, according to Cabral.

“Some clubs spoke to me, asking about the situation. But nothing happened, it was just words, people asking if I wanted to play, but nothing firm,” he said.

Another factor that influenced him to remain without a club was the longing for his father. The player lost his family still in 2020, when he lived in Brazil. However, he missed the routine even more this year.

“Of course I was very sad, hurt, in the sense of emotion, but I think that when I came back here, again, to be calmer this year, I started to miss my father a lot. great pain, I thought about staying with my family, going through it all together”, he lamented.

career continuity

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tfy6ks6Bzes Despite having prioritized staying in Argentina at the beginning of 2022, Ariel Cabral says he has a different mindset at the moment. With the difficulties of the market, he tends to accept a possible proposal from foreign clubs.

“Now, six months after coming back, I can say that I’m thinking about other things, because the market is sometimes too closed to choose some things to play, and time passes. The important thing nowadays is to look at the market and Let’s see if I go to a club, because I would go alone and leave my family in Argentina for the time being”, he said.

Finally, the 34-year-old midfielder rules out retiring in the coming months. He doesn’t plan an exact date for that to happen and he says he’s really looking forward to playing football again.

“I didn’t put an end to my career. I missed playing a lot in those six months. Now I really want to play, I’m looking like a 20-something boy, who wants to run around. normal, a football player was born playing and doesn’t want never stop. I really want to, and now I can’t talk”, concluded Cabral.