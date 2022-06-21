Astronomers find a new multiplanetary system in Earth’s neighborhood

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) team of astronomers, in collaboration with other astronomers around the world, have managed to identify two rocky planets orbiting the star HD 260655, in a system that is just 33 light-years from Earth.

According to data and estimates, the planets are rocky and have an approximate size of Earth. Planet HD 260655b is approximately 1.2 times larger, twice as massive as Earth, and slightly denser. Planet HD 260655c, on the other hand, is 1.5 times larger than Earth, has triple the mass, and is less dense than our planet.

The translational motion of these planets is quite fast. It is estimated that the planet HD 260655b orbits in just 2.8 days, and the planet HD 260655c orbits it every 5.7 days.

Image with illustration of the newly discovered planetsSource: MIT News/NASA

With orbits very close to the star, its surfaces are very hot, with temperatures of 710 K (approximately 436°C) on the innermost planet and 560 K (approximately 286°C) for the planet with the outermost orbit.

Thanks to these temperatures, they are considered uninhabitable, and it is believed to be very difficult for the presence of liquid water in these celestial bodies. But the researchers are excited about the discovery, and especially about the possibility of studying these new worlds.

The inference of the existence of these planets was made by Michelle Kunimoto, a postdoctoral fellow at MIT’s Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research. By analyzing decay patterns in the star’s luminosity, Kunimoto was able to deduce that there were stars circling HD 260655.

The official identification of these planets, which was carried out in record time, was only possible thanks to the collaboration between researchers from the observatories in Hawaii (Keck) and Spain (Calar Alto), who provided the data from their equipment, for data comparison and analysis. collected by the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS).

TESS is owned by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and its mission is led by MIT. Its function is the recognition and observation of the nearest and brightest stars, and sending information about disturbances in the light signals of these stars.