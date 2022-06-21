Atlético fans sell out tickets against Flamengo, for the Copa do Brasil

photo: Bruno Sousa / Atltico Atlético fans during a 1-0 victory over Flamengo, for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship

The Atletico fans sold out the tickets made available by the club for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo. The match will be held this Wednesday (22), at 21:30, and played in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte.





Around 51,000 tickets have already been purchased by athletes. Now, for Galo fans, there are only tickets sold by Minas Arena, the company that manages the stadium. Seats are only available in the red sector cabin. To access the entries, I need to access the “FootballCard’ website.

This is the second consecutive opportunity that the athleticans have sold out tickets. The alvinegros acquired all the tickets available in the victory over Flamengo, 2-0, this Sunday (19), for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship.

In this match, Atltico broke its attendance record in 2022. There were 55,373 fans in Mineiro. The income from the match was BRL 2,112,484.76.

Until then, the best audience of Galo in the season had been in the Campeonato Mineiro. In the 2-1 victory over Cruzeiro, in the qualifying phase, 53,328 fans attended the Gigante da Pampulha.

Access to Miner

To gain access to the stands at Mineiro, fans must present their membership card or ticket voucher. No printed ticket will be accepted. Supporters of any age will need tickets to enter the stadium.

It is worth mentioning that there will be no physical sales in the surroundings of the ‘Gigante da Pampulha’. Gates to the public will open three hours before the start of the match, at 18:30.