Atlético-MG aligns agreement for Alan Kardec and seeks shooting for Fábio Gomes at another club | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG aligns agreement for Alan Kardec and seeks shooting for Fábio Gomes at another club

Kardec would be Atlético’s option for a possible departure from Fábio Gomes. The current Atletico striker arouses interest in Mexican football. The information was initially disclosed by the portal Speak Rooster and confirmed by ge. The goal of Alvinegro is to give more minutes to Fábio Gomes.

Alan Kardec’s return to Brazil takes place after six years of Chinese football. The 33-year-old striker faced problems with non-payments and made the decision to leave China.

Revealed by Vasco and with stints at Internacional, Santos, Palmeiras and São Paulo, the striker scored 69 goals in 127 games in Asia, where he arrived in 2016.

Chongqing Lifan – today Dangdai – was Kardec’s first club in Chinese territory, where he stayed from July 2016 to April 2021. For the team, there were 108 matches and 57 goals, becoming the top scorer in the club’s history. Following, the Brazilian hit with Shenzhen FC, entering the field 19 times and scoring 12 times.

If confirmed by Galo, Alan Kardec joins defender Jemerson as an Atletico reinforcement in the middle of the season. O defender signed until the end of 2024. Another striker is close to being made official: Argentine Cristian Pavón, whose contract with Boca Juniors is at an end.

