Atlético-MG and Diego Godín agree contract termination; defender is on his way to Vélez Sarsfield | athletic-mg

Diego Godín’s passage through Atlético-MG is finished. The defender and the club’s board agreed to the amicable termination of the contract, this Monday. The Uruguayan was one of Galo’s punctual reinforcements for the season, and he had a contract until December. For Godín’s vacancy, Atlético has an agreement with Jemerson, a baseman.

With the intention of maintaining a good rhythm of play for the World Cup in Qatar, Godín chose to request the early departure of Galo.

In fact, in this process of saying goodbye to Atlético, the 36-year-old defender was with the Uruguayan team for three friendlies on FIFA dates. Meanwhile, he received an invitation from Vélez Sarsfield. He will reinforce the Argentine team, coached by Cacique Medina, a Uruguayan coach who also “passed” at Internacional.

A player with a successful international career and a reference in the Uruguay national team, Godín was announced by Alvinegro in January, with a contract until the end of the year. He debuted against Patrocinense, for the Campeonato Mineiro. In that game, the first and only goal with the Atletico shirt.

Then he was on the field in just eight matches, all as a starter. The last game played was against Brasiliense, in the return match of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil, in Cariacica, on May 22.

Godín was invited to join the Atlético squad at the start of the season after Junior Alonso left Russia for Krasnodar. However, for reasons of the Russia x Ukraine war, Alonso was loaned to Galo. Less space for Pharaoh, who still has Nathan Silva, Igor Rabello and Réver as competitors.

The Uruguayan even made appearances in important games, such as in the Supercup against Flamengo, the classic against Cruzeiro in the 1st phase of the State Championship, and against Tolima and América-MG in Libertadores. He had some punctual failures, and lost the starting position, mainly in the return of Alonso.

See Atletico’s statement:

Atlético and @diegogodin agreed to amicable contract termination.

For #Galo, the Uruguayan was champion of Mineiro and the 2022 Supercup.

We thank the athlete for his commitment, character and professionalism, wishing him success in the sequence of his career.

