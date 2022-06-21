Atlético-MG negotiates loan of Pedrinho, ex-Corinthians; agreement is not simple, but there is optimism | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG has been moving behind the scenes to reinforce the team in the July window. The club has already announced the arrival of defender Jemerson, forwarded an agreement with the striker Alan Kardec and now, he is also negotiating to take on loan the attacking midfielder Pedrinho, ex-Corinthians and who has not played for Shakhtar Donetsk (current club), from Ukraine, since December 2021.

The player welcomes the return to Brazilian football to wear the shirt of Galo, where he would meet friends like Guilherme Arana, Allan and Guga. Between club and athlete there is already a principle of agreement and there are no barriers, but the business is not treated as simple.

That’s because Shakhtar is interested in selling Pedrinho permanently, which is currently beyond Galo’s financial possibilities. For this reason, the first conversations, which began in March, soon cooled down.. Talks resumed this week, especially after the news on Tuesday.

In an official statement, FIFA has extended the right of foreign athletes to suspend their contracts with clubs in Russia and Ukraine until June 2023, due to the war between the countries. Initially, the rule had the 30th of this month as the limit.

The extension increases Atlético and Pedrinho’s optimism in a free release from Shakhtar. The attacking midfielder’s staff has been negotiating directly with the Ukrainian club, understands that Pedrinho can no longer stay without taking the field and tries to sell Galo as a “great showcase” in Brazil, as it is a recently champion club and is still alive in all competitions that you compete in.

– They have no obligation to pay Pedrinho a salary, so there’s no reason to charge a loan. With this new FIFA resolution, I think it will give a ‘good help’ – he told the ge a source linked to the athlete.

Pedrinho arrived at Corinthians when he was 15 years old, in 2013, after standing out at Vitória’s base. He made his professional debut for Timão in 2017, and was, little by little, gaining ground. He played 134 games for the São Paulo club, scored 11 goals and distributed 13 assists. He was Brazilian champion.

In 2020, he was traded with Benfica for around 20 million euros (at the time, R$93 million). In Portugal, however, he ended up not establishing himself and played only 30 matches. He was sold to Shakhtar in June last year, for 18 million euros, and had been having opportunities at the Ukrainian club. He ended the 2021/22 season with 19 games, four goals and two assists.

