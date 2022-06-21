Atltico negotiates with Alan Kardec; Fbio Gomes must be loaned

photo: Reproduction/Instagram Alan Kardec was at Shenzhen FC, from China, where he scored 12 goals in 19 games

Atltico has been making moves to reinforce the squad for the second half of the 2022 season. After announcing Jemerson and having closed a deal with Cristian Pavn, Galo is close to another signing. The alvinegro club has advanced negotiations with forward Alan Kardec, 33, without a club since leaving Shenzhen FC, from China.

The information was published by the portal Speak Rooster and confirmed by supersports. The report found that Atltico wants to close with Kardec to replace Fbio Gomes. The striker has polls from foreign clubs and should be loaned out to gain more minutes and experience.

Alan Kardec has been in Chinese football since 2016, when he left So Paulo and moved to Chongqing Dangdai. The striker spent five seasons at the club, with 108 games and 57 goals scored – he is the top scorer in the club’s history.

In 2021, Kardec transferred to Shenzhen FC and scored 12 goals in 19 matches. With the financial crisis in Chinese football, the player ended up leaving the team in April this year after problems with non-payment of wages.

Alan Kardec was revealed by Vasco in 2007. The 33-year-old player also has stints in Internacional, Benfica, Santos, Palmeiras and So Paulo.

Fbio Gomes

Fbio Gomes was bought by Atltico earlier this year from Oeste. The player has a contract with Galo until the end of 2025, but has not established himself in the team. With little chance, be borrowed to win minutes.