“Authorized its agents”; Left-handed Palmeiras breaks silence and warns Leila about the future

With many embezzlement and without Abel Ferreira – diagnosed with Covid-19 -, Palmeiras goes to Morumbi to face São Paulo, in a game valid for the 13th round of the Brasileirão this Monday (20). Alviverde needs to win to get back to a 3-point difference to vice-leader Corinthians. At the moment the two teams are tied for the lead with 25 points.

In addition to Abel, the absences of Palmeiras are: right-back Marcos Rocha, left-back Jorge, midfielder Zé Rafael and midfielder Raphael Veiga. With the exception of shirt number 8, who is suspended, the other athletes are handed over to the medical department. That’s why some players who weren’t so prominent are taking advantage of the opportunities given by the coaching staff, among them Gustavo Scarpa.

Although he is a starter and has a lot of relevance in Abel’s team, the shirt 14 played little in his original position. Since Veiga was injured, the athlete has been assuming the position and has not made the fans miss shirt 23 so far. However, Scarpa may be living his last moments as an Alviverde player. That’s because the professional, who has a contract until the end of the year, should not renew. It is worth remembering that Anderson Barros has tried a few times to extend the bond, but so far without success.

To make matters worse, Scarpa has already given the go-ahead for his representatives to look for teams in Europe, according to a report by the Goal.com reporting team, shirt 14 has already told Leila Pereira that he doesn’t want to stay at the Club and dreams of moving to the Old Continent. Even for that reason, even less traditional teams on the continent are not ruled out by the midfielder.

According to the investigation of the report, Greece was ventilated as an alternative for the athlete. However, his going to the country would have a financial barrier. Today, he has a high salary at the Football Academy, and Greek clubs would struggle. Even so, its agents are in contact with Intermediaries to find a destination as soon as possible for the athlete, who, although he wants to leave Verdão, promised full commitment to the institution until the end of his contract.