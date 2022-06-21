Auxiliary extends sequence and reaches 2nd victory in classics

Palmeiras’ comeback victory over São Paulo, today (20), extended the unbeaten streak of assistant coach João Martins on the edge of the field. Replacing coach Abel Ferreira, diagnosed with covid-19, Martins reached the 15th match without defeat, with the right to two triumphs in classics.

In all, João Martins has ten wins and five draws as interim commander of Palmeiras. In addition to the comeback against São Paulo, he also has a 1-0 victory over Santos in Vila Belmiro in May this year. At the time, Abel Ferreira was suspended.

Under the command of the Portuguese assistant, Palmeiras scored 37 goals and conceded 12. In a press conference after the Choque-Rei, João Martins attributed the good record to the players.

“It’s a good thing. It means that the players give a little more of themselves on the field, because they know that the commander is not there. Professor Abel always says that, at that time, all the players should put a little bit of the coach on the field. I see it that way. They help me with these numbers. There’s always a little extra. I feel it’s not for me, but because they know that each one of them can and should always deliver more”, said Martins.

João Martins may have the chance to extend his unbeaten streak this Thursday, at 8 pm (GMT), against São Paulo, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, if Abel Ferreira is not recovered from the covid-19. 19.